Boilermakers' longest-tenured AD, Morgan Burke, dies at 68

Burke's tenure was characterized by his contention that he cared as much about winning in the classroom as much as he wanted to win on the athletic fields.

It was during Burke's era that Purdue celebrated some of the school's greatest successes — national championships in women's basketball in 1999 and women's golf in 2010, the 2000 Rose Bowl trip and three successive Big Ten men's basketball crowns in the mid-1990s. He also enjoyed watching some of the school's biggest stars, such as Glenn Robinson and Drew Brees.

“Not many people loved Purdue more than Morgan Burke,” said men’s basketball coach Matt Painter, who Burke hired to replace the retiring Gene Keady. “He built a foundation for the modern program and impacted countless coaches, staff and student-athletes. Personally, I owe him a huge debt of gratitude for having the faith and confidence in me to lead our basketball program. To say I’m forever grateful to him for that would be an understatement."

Keady finished his career at Purdue with the most wins in school history and Burke hired the late Joe Tiller, who wound up leading the Boilermakers to 10 bowl appearances from 1997-2008.