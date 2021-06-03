Bowman grad Brandon Johnson transfers to DePaul

PRO GOLF

Morikawa leads at Muirfield Village: Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year. Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind. The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.

Reid leads ladies U.S. Open: Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club. The English player Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round. Of the 78 players who teed off in the morning, only eight shot under par. Angel Yin was a stroke off the lead, Yuka Saso shot 69, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 70 with Marina Alex, Austin Ernst, Jennifer Kupcho and Jeongeun Lee.