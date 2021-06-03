 Skip to main content
Bowman grad Brandon Johnson transfers to DePaul
urgent

Bowman grad Brandon Johnson transfers to DePaul

  • Updated
Brandon Johnson

Minnesota's Brandon Johnson (23) is fouled by Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) during the Big Ten Tournament on March 10. Johnson, a Bowman grad who spent three years at TF South, transferred to DePaul.

 Darron Cummings, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bowman grad transfers to DePaul: Brandon Johnson's basketball career has taken another turn. The Bowman grad will play for his third school after DePaul announced his transfer on Thursday. Johnson averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, starting 24 of 28 games for Minnesota last season. "Brandon is another veteran with a lot of experience that will help us immediately next season," first-year DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield said via release. "He can play inside and outside and over his entire career he has been a consistent scorer and rebounder at both Western Michigan and Minnesota. We know he's excited to be coming home to Chicago to play this season and we're ready for him to join us on the court."

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Maris named academic all-district: Keegan Maris's standout senior season at Valparaiso has garnered a lot of attention. On Thursday she was named to the CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District V team, making her eligible to be an academic All-American. She carried a 4.0 grade point average while studying nursing.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo to host league event: The Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday that Valparaiso will host the individual league tournament Oct. 8-10.

PRO GOLF

Morikawa leads at Muirfield Village: Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year. Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind. The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.

Reid leads ladies U.S. Open: Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club. The English player Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round. Of the 78 players who teed off in the morning, only eight shot under par. Angel Yin was a stroke off the lead, Yuka Saso shot 69, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 70 with Marina Alex, Austin Ernst, Jennifer Kupcho and Jeongeun Lee.

