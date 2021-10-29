Brian Hernandez leads Indiana Northwest to season-opening win over Taylor

PRO GOLF

Pendrith leads Bermuda: Taylor Pendrith of Canada got married two weeks ago and wasn't sure what to expect out of his game. Once the weather cooperated, it proved to be better than ever Friday in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend.