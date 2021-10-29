Brian Hernandez leads Indiana Northwest to season-opening win over Taylor

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hernandez leads IUN past Taylor: Brian Hernandez scored 25 points in 23 minutes off the bench to lead Indiana Northwest to a 64-63 win over Taylor on Friday. Hernandez needed just 13 shots, including a 5-for-8 clip on 3-pointers. The rest of the RedHawks (1-0) were 1 for 11 beyond the arc. Jared Johnson hit the other 3 in a 10-rebound performance. Taylor (0-2) was led by Jason Hubbard's 29 points and 13 rebounds.
MEN'S SOCCER
Pride top Northwood: Isaiah Nieves scored two goals and assisted two more in Purdue Northwest's 4-1 win over Northwood on Friday. The Pride (8-7-0, 7-5-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) generated early offense with Nieves scoring in the 22nd minute before assisting Christian Booth's goal two minutes later for an early 2-0 lead. Ryan Moran's goal in the 51st minute made it 3-0 and Nieves scored in the 76th minute to reach the final.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Davenport scores early, often at PNW: Davenport scored three goals in the first 23 minutes of a 4-0 win against Purdue Northwest on Friday. The Pride (1-13-1, 0-11-0) mustered two shots on goal in the loss, and the 11th-minute goal scored on them was credited an own goal.
PRO GOLF
Pendrith leads Bermuda: Taylor Pendrith of Canada got married two weeks ago and wasn't sure what to expect out of his game. Once the weather cooperated, it proved to be better than ever Friday in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend.