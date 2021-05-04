Calumet College top qualifier entering 14th consecutive national tournament

“The mindset I went in was just about filling frames. I didn’t want to make any mistakes,” he said. “I just wanted to keep everything simple. I don’t know if I would bowl as good again nine times out of 10, but I’m happy for the one.”

Calumet College was the top qualifier as a team, too, despite an up and down first day. Coach Mike Kubacki said sparing was a struggle at times. The Crimson Wave was in fourth but rallied on the second day with an average over 220. Their 40-game total pinfall of 8,376 was good enough for first place.

It’s the 14th consecutive year of qualifying for Calumet College, a streak unmatched in college bowling.

“The one thing I love about college bowling is that there’s never a moment to give up or let off the gas. The scenery just goes by so quickly. Teams tend to lose sight sometimes and I’ve seen people take advantage of those instances,” Vergos said. “I’m not saying we can’t go through that again, but because we’ve come through it already we’ll feel confident and prepared knowing that we can do that.”

The roster is old, with five seniors, eight juniors and no freshmen. Kubacki believes that experience has made his team resilient, as it showed during the sectional.