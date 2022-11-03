Calumet's Jonathan Flemings isn't where he thought he'd be, but he's where he belongs

WHITING — Jonathon Flemings' college career hasn't gone according to plans, but that doesn't mean things aren't going well.

When Flemings wrapped up his high school career at Michigan City he was under the impression he'd be heading to Marian University the next fall to continue his football career. Instead, things didn't work out and the running back spent what should've been football season at home.

That's when he heard about Calumet College and its new sprint football program starting in 2022.

"One of my teammates, he'd talked to (Calumet coach Jason) Novak," Flemings said. "I reached out because I had his phone number and it just kind of worked out."

"There are a ton of high-school kids that reach out to me in my Twitter inbox every day," Novak said. "So it's not like we're looking for guys like that, but when a guy like (Jonathon) gives you a phone call, you listen."

After Flemings knew he had himself a spot at Calumet, he spent the rest of the offseason in the gym, preparing for the upcoming season and making sure he stayed under the league's 175-pound weight limit.

So far, things have worked out pretty well for both Flemings and the Crimson Wave.

Flemings lead Calumet in rushing, tallying 710 yards and seven touchdowns in the Crimson Wave's six games. He's the lead back on the No. 1 rushing attack in the Midwest Sprint Football League.

"We've been able to build our offense around him a little bit," Novak said. "He's done a wonderful job. He's a great leader. I'm really, really impressed with him working on himself and being a great teammate."

Last Saturday, Flemings ran for 126 yards and score to help his team beat Bellarmine and wrap up an MSFL regular-season championship in both the team and the league's inaugural season.

With the Crimson Wave's 5-1 season and regular-season championship, the program earned the right to host the MSFL Championship game Saturday against St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Ray P. Gallivan Field in Whiting.

The Pomeroys were designated by the MSFL as the team's rival before the season, meaning St. Mary of the Woods would be the team the Crimson Wave played twice during the six-game regular season. After splitting the first two matchups, Saturday's rubber match will decide the league.

"It's definitely a rivalry now," Flemings said. "We'll have played them three times. They won one, we won one. I see we've been going back and forth on Twitter. We're the best teams in the league."

Make no doubt, Flemings doesn't just want to win the rivalry, he wants the league title.

"Everybody talks every game, like, 'I'd be the first one to do this,'" Flemings said. "So it's kind of fun. I feel like we're going to always be remembered in school history, just because we were the first team to do what we were doing. Especially if we can win and finish the season that we're having."