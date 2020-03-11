For local college sports, mostly business as usual amid coronavirus concerns

While the NBA suspended its season because of coronavirus concerns and major college sports planned to play games in mostly empty arenas, it was mostly status quo Wednesday on the local college scene.
"Right now, it's business as usual," Calumet College athletic director Rick Torres said. "Our administration met earlier (Wednesday) to discuss the recent developments."
Torres added the school is monitoring directives from the NAIA and the Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Crimson Wave fields teams in four spring sports: baseball, softball, men's track and women's track.
Calumet's men's bowling team is scheduled to compete in the USBC Intercollegiate Sectionals in Smyrna, Tenn., beginning Friday. "Unless we hear something from them, we're still a go (for that)," Torres said.
Indiana Northwest has canceled all offseason meetings or workouts for its fall and winter sports teams, according to Assistant Athletic Director of Athletic Communications David Bork.
The RedHawks have four spring teams — men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis. Bork said a decision is expected this week on the status of upcoming competitions in those sports.
"We're waiting to see what the university specifically says," Bork said.
A spokesman for the Valparaiso University athletic department declined to comment on any potential changes to the school's athletic schedules because of the coronavirus concerns.
But VU's women's basketball team is scheduled to open play in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline, Ill., Thursday. The league released a statement Wednesday saying no restrictions were planned for the event — unlike the decision of the Ivy League to cancel its postseason tourneys or the Mid-American Conference and others to play mostly without fans.
PNW to suspend in-class meetings for two weeks, cancel summer study abroad in response to coronavirus
Purdue Northwest athletic department staffers were unavailable for comment Wednesday. But the Pride's baseball team split a home doubleheader with Indianapolis and a statement from Chancellor Thomas Keon said: "Intercollegiate athletic events will continue as scheduled and follow the guidance of the GLIAC conference, the NCAA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)."