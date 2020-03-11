For local college sports, mostly business as usual amid coronavirus concerns

While the NBA suspended its season because of coronavirus concerns and major college sports planned to play games in mostly empty arenas, it was mostly status quo Wednesday on the local college scene.

"Right now, it's business as usual," Calumet College athletic director Rick Torres said. "Our administration met earlier (Wednesday) to discuss the recent developments."

Torres added the school is monitoring directives from the NAIA and the Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Crimson Wave fields teams in four spring sports: baseball, softball, men's track and women's track.

Calumet's men's bowling team is scheduled to compete in the USBC Intercollegiate Sectionals in Smyrna, Tenn., beginning Friday. "Unless we hear something from them, we're still a go (for that)," Torres said.

Indiana Northwest has canceled all offseason meetings or workouts for its fall and winter sports teams, according to Assistant Athletic Director of Athletic Communications David Bork.

The RedHawks have four spring teams — men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis. Bork said a decision is expected this week on the status of upcoming competitions in those sports.

