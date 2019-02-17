WHITING — Sometimes Randall Rushing can’t even get fully through the door of his apartment without being met by a wave of love and excitement.
His son, Blake Rushing, is his biggest fan and the 3-year-old never hesitates to show it. Randall Rushing is a Calumet College of St. Joseph senior and a three-year member of the men’s basketball team. The small commuter school in Whiting granted Randall Rushing a partial scholarship every year to compete at the NAIA Division II level, but in Blake Rushing’s eyes his dad may as well be a first-round NBA draft pick.
“He’s obsessed with me,” Randall Rushing said with a laugh. “He’s like a miniature me. He wants to do everything I do. If I go home and take off my basketball jersey, he wants to put it on sweaty, stinking and all, he doesn’t care. It feels good just having someone there not to judge you.”
Randall Rushing never thought he’d be a father, play college basketball and find himself on the brink of earning a bachelor’s degree. The 27-year-old considers himself lucky and blessed to be in the position he’s in now, and by no means did it come easy.
His childhood friend drowned when Randall Rushing was around the age of 10 — he can’t quite remember the year and doesn’t want to — his father died in 2011 and his best friend was killed in 2015.
Death taught Randall Rushing how cruel, unforgiving and unfair the world can be. But whenever he finds himself traveling too far down the path of his pain — reminiscing on old times, questioning why certain events took place or wondering what he could have done differently — his son helps him refocus.
Blake Rushing was born on Dec. 27, 2015, and when Randall Rushing first held his son, he believes it was life’s way of giving him a second chance. The boy he’s raising doesn’t understand the tragedies his dad endured and how close his father came to never making it out of his Chicago neighborhood.
Those are conversations Randall Rushing is willing to have when his son gets older, but for now he just wants to lay the best foundation for Blake Rushing that he can. And he’s thankful to have played for a coach who understands that.
“It was a few schools that kind of pushed me away when I told them I had a kid, and I don’t think it was really personal,” Randall Rushing said. “It’s just that some schools don’t want to have to deal with that. But Coach Sexson took me in with open arms and was like, ‘I have a son similar in age, so I understand where you’re coming from. I want to see you succeed and get a degree.’”
■■■
Baseball was supposed to be Randall Rushing’s future.
It’s the first sport he ever played, and even at a young age he possessed talent that other children just didn’t have. He could hit and field the ball, but his true potential was displayed on the mound.
“He was excellent, and I really thought he would hopefully go pro,” said Mary Webb, Randall Rushing’s mother. “He always was a pitcher. He won all kinds of trophies, and all of the coaches and umpires gave him all kinds of praise like, ‘Oh, my God! Where did this little boy come from? Where did he come from pitching like that?’”
Webb credits most of her son’s early success in baseball to his father, Vanity Rushing, who played four years of minor league baseball in the Boston Red Sox system from 1961-64. A catcher, shortstop and third basemen, Vanity Rushing was a career .253 hitter with a .426 on-base percentage and .415 slugging percentage. He also stole a total of 99 bases.
Randall Rushing said his dad enjoyed a successful career in various semipro leagues. And when he could no longer play, he forced his dream onto his son. Randall Rushing said he enjoyed playing baseball early on and traveled around the country with his dad playing on numerous teams. But eventually he grew to hate it.
Randall Rushing could never quite live up to his father’s expectations, and the pressure of being a hometown star’s son began to frustrate him. The game wasn’t fun anymore and as a result, he began to gravitate toward a different one during his last year of middle school.
“He never let me play basketball,” Randall Rushing said. “I would go in the back in the alley and play with the guys and think, ‘Man, I want to play.’"
So without his dad's knowledge, he asked his mom if he could get out on the hardwood. She agreed, but with one condition: Don't tell Vanity Rushing.
When Vanity Rushing eventually found out, he confronted his son. Randall Rushing said he can still hear the words ‘YOU PLAY BASKETBALL?’ ringing in his ears when Vanity Rushing confronted him, but he doesn’t regret his decision.
After making the varsity baseball team at Richards High School as a freshman, Randall Rushing still chose to pursue basketball and it didn’t take long for his choice to pay off.
The following year he earned a spot on the varsity basketball team and won the Illinois Class 4A state title with Richards, scoring two points in the final.
"He's got a ring to show for it," Webb said. "Not to many kids playing sports can say that. And whether he keeps going or stops right here, he’s been on a tremendous journey.”
■■■
It’s one of Calumet’s last practices of the year, and Randall Rushing is the most vocal player on the court.
He calls out offensive plays and defensive schemes and even has a little fun during a shooting drill.
“Six-piece from Harold’s,” Rushing yells while simultaneously knocking down a 3-pointer. “Seven-piece from Harold’s! Eight-piece, JJ Fish! Nine! 10-piece McNuggets!”
When he concludes shouting out fast food restaurants and nailing jumpers from behind the arc, Randall Rushing continues to encourage the rest of his teammates as time runs out on the scoreboard. He’s hyped up, but his energy isn't distracting.
It's uplifting.
He remains engaged for the rest of practice — joking in between breaks and competing fiercely against his counterparts whenever practice resumes — and at one point he steps in to explain a play Sexson wants the team to run during its next set. He brings a few of his teammates into a small circle and breaks down what each player is supposed to do during the play.
It’s not an exciting moment, but instances like this are why Sexson is proud to have named him a team captain during his final season.
“You know when Randall Rushing walks into the gym,” Sexson said with a laugh. “He makes that apparent. He’s just happy to be there. He plays with great joy. And Randall is someone who leads by example. He’s always talking to the guys.”
Randall Rushing started in 27 of 28 games for the Crimson Wave and averaged 12.5 points, a team-high 6.6 rebounds, a team-high 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. Sexson said the senior has an uncanny ability to get to the basket and is at his best when he plays at his own pace.
He also commended Randall Rushing’s effort in taking care of his son because he knows firsthand how tough it can be. Sexson has two sons of his own, Jayce and Myles, and usually when Calumet’s coach is leaving practice, Rushing is right behind him.
Once class and practice are over, Randall Rushing typically ends his days by driving to Chicago to pick up his son from school or working an evening shift as a valet at Trump International Hotel & Tower.
“To hold a job, take care of his son, be a good dad, be an athlete, he’s got a lot on his plate,” Sexson said. “Lesser people would have probably given in our quit when things got difficult. And Randall finds a way to keep persevering and succeeding each time. He’s going to end up being a really good basketball player with a college degree.”
■■■
When his phone rang at 3 a.m., Randall Rushing didn’t know who was on the other line.
But when he picked up, it was a familiar voice telling him that it was an emergency. Ronnie Finch Jr. had been shot and his brother reached out to Randall Rushing in hopes of piecing it all together.
At the time neither man knew how it happened, but they found out. On March 29, 2015, Finch was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car just one block away from Randall Rushing’s house on South Racine Avenue.
His "brother" and best friend, who he grew up playing baseball with, was gone.
“It was a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from,” Randall Rushing said. “... I was just with him earlier that day watching an NBA game. I go home, and then he got shot in the head.”
Randall Rushing had already experienced losing a loved one before, but this was different. It was an accident when Chris Divinity, his childhood friend, drowned. And when his father died in 2011, Randall Rushing wasn’t too surprised. Vanity Rushing fathered him when he was 51, and Randall Rushing believes he died due to old age.
But what he couldn’t stomach or come to grips with was that someone took Finch’s life and robbed the 25-year-old of his future.
“He called me and said, ‘I used to think you was just (complaining) at me,'” said Dennis Cole, Randall Rushing’s older brother. “'But I realized you were just trying to tell me what was going on and helping me out.'”
Randall Rushing dropped out of college when his father died and was living at home and working. But when Finch was killed and Blake Rushing was born later that year, his perspective shifted. He knew he wouldn’t be able to set a good example and provide for his son without making some changes.
Cole said those two events forced his younger brother to look in the mirror and decide who he wanted to be, and he reminded him that it wasn’t too late. Cole graduated from Illinois-Chicago at the age of 27 — the same age Randall Rushing is now — and encouraged his younger brother to find a school, get back on the court and finish off his work in the classroom.
After years of brushing off Cole's advice, Randall Rushing finally listened. And despite all of the hardships, he is on track to graduate in May with a bachelor’s of science in business management and a minor in accounting. He plans on getting his real estate license and opening a business to provide student-athletes at commuter schools with affordable apartments close to campus.
While Randall Rushing continues to takes steps toward a lifestyle he once thought was impossible, he also promises to never forget where he came from, the people he’s had to move on without and the game that’s helped him get this far.
“I'm coming from the trenches,” Randall Rushing said. “Basketball helped me divide myself, and it helped me get an education. For a long time, I was just hooping and thought it was a given. But it really got me somewhere in life.”