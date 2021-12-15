 Skip to main content
Check out late local college results from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
Check out late local college results from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Volleyball

Men’s Basketball

South Suburban 93, Moraine Valley 71

MORAINE VALLEY (37-34)

Totals – 24-50 16-26 71.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (41-52)

Minor 23, Nnebedum 16, Taylor 24, Donatlan 14, Bartmann 2, Cavette 0, Smith 8, Brundidge 2, Atisso 0, Knighten 0, Ramonas 0, Heffner 4. Totals – 35-57 17-25 93.

3-point field goals: Moraine Valley 7-21; South Suburban 6-11 (Nnebedum 4, Taylor 2). Rebounds: Moraine Valley 28; South Suburban 34 (Taylor 8). Assists: Moraine Valley 8; South Suburban 14 (Minor 4, Taylor 4). Steals: Moraine Valley 1; South Suburban 8 (Taylor 8). Team fouls: Moraine Valley 18, South Suburban 23. Fouled out: Purcell (MV).

