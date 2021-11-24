 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out late local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
agate urgent

Check out late local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Basketball stock
The Times

Women’s Basketball

Lewis 78, Purdue Northwest 57

PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-15-16-14)

Brockington 6, Galbraith 3, Jackson 2, McDowell 1, Rogers 0, Shaw 12, Roepke 12, Austin 7, R. Courier 6, Shelton 6, Simmons 2, Devalkenaere 0, P. Courier 0. Totals – 19-47 16-24 57.

LEWIS (22-19-18-19)

Totals – 27-58 18-30 78.

3-point field goals – PNW 3-13 (Roepke 2, R. Courier); Lewis 6-11. Rebounds: PNW 34 (Brockington 5); Lewis 32. Assists: PNW 8 (Brockington 4); Lewis 17. Steals: PNW 7 (R. Courier 2); Lewis 13. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 23, Lewis 26. Fouled out: None. Records: Lewis 1-4, Purdue Northwest 2-2.

UIC 68, Valparaiso 64

VALPO (11-15-23-15)

White 12, Frederick 9, Weinman 23, Dunson 6, Morrison 10, Brown 0, Sheehan 0, VanKempen 0, Earnest 0, Gunn 4. Totals – 25-48 10-15 64.

UIC (20-13-15-20)

Totals – 22-47 15-25 68.

3-point field goals: Valpo 4-16 (Morrison 2, Frederick, Weinman); UIC 9-16. Rebounds: Valpo 26 (White 7); UIC 29. Assists: Valpo 17 (Frederick 7); UIC 18. Steals: Valpo 9 (White 4, Frederick 4); UIC 4. Team fouls: Valpo 24, UIC 17. Fouled out: Morrison (V), Jackson (UIC). Records: University of Illinois/Chicago 1-3, Valparaiso 0-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts