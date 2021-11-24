Check out late local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Women’s Basketball
Lewis 78, Purdue Northwest 57
PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-15-16-14)
Brockington 6, Galbraith 3, Jackson 2, McDowell 1, Rogers 0, Shaw 12, Roepke 12, Austin 7, R. Courier 6, Shelton 6, Simmons 2, Devalkenaere 0, P. Courier 0. Totals – 19-47 16-24 57.
LEWIS (22-19-18-19)
Totals – 27-58 18-30 78.
3-point field goals – PNW 3-13 (Roepke 2, R. Courier); Lewis 6-11. Rebounds: PNW 34 (Brockington 5); Lewis 32. Assists: PNW 8 (Brockington 4); Lewis 17. Steals: PNW 7 (R. Courier 2); Lewis 13. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 23, Lewis 26. Fouled out: None. Records: Lewis 1-4, Purdue Northwest 2-2.
UIC 68, Valparaiso 64
VALPO (11-15-23-15)
White 12, Frederick 9, Weinman 23, Dunson 6, Morrison 10, Brown 0, Sheehan 0, VanKempen 0, Earnest 0, Gunn 4. Totals – 25-48 10-15 64.
UIC (20-13-15-20)
Totals – 22-47 15-25 68.
3-point field goals: Valpo 4-16 (Morrison 2, Frederick, Weinman); UIC 9-16. Rebounds: Valpo 26 (White 7); UIC 29. Assists: Valpo 17 (Frederick 7); UIC 18. Steals: Valpo 9 (White 4, Frederick 4); UIC 4. Team fouls: Valpo 24, UIC 17. Fouled out: Morrison (V), Jackson (UIC). Records: University of Illinois/Chicago 1-3, Valparaiso 0-5.