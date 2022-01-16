 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local college late results from Saturday
agate urgent

Men’s track & field

GVSU Bob Eubanks Open

At Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

(No team scores)

Top Valparaiso individuals:

400m dash – 10. Ethan Litavecz (VAL) 56.67; 800 – 10. Sean Curran (VAL) 2:04.36; Pole vault – 1. Tristan Malatlian (VAL) 14-9.0; Shot put – 8. Jeremiah Johnson (VAL) 44-0.50; Weight throw – 2. Alek Trafton (VAL) 53-7.75, 3. Eddie Juszczak (VAL) 52-3.75; 10. Jeremiah Johnson (VAL) 40-6.75. 

Women’s track & field

GVSU Bob Eubanks Open

At Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

(No team scores)

Top Valparaiso individuals:

1-mile run – 9. Grace Aurand (VAL) 5:17.11; Weight throw – 1. Mackenzie Patten (VAL) 46-8.25, 2. Tori Gerhardt (VAL) 44-8.0, 3. Lena Luebbering (VAL) 44-2.75.

