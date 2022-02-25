Check out local college results from Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Valparaiso 9-3, Alabama A&M 2-2
Valparaiso;001 204 2 — 9 11 1 Alabama A&M;110 000 0 — 2 5 1
2B – Renfro, Thurston (V). 3B – DiFederico 2, Ryan (V). HR – Renfro (V). Pitching summary – Valpo – Turzenski (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO). Alabama A&M – Campbell (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Hernandez (2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Marono (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Turzenski (1-1). LP – Campbell (0-2). Leading hitters – Valpo – DiFederico (3-5, 2 3B, R, 2 RBI), Renfro (2-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI), Thurston (3-4, 2B, 2 R), Ryan (3B, R, RBI), Hannahs (2-2, R, RBI).
Valparaiso;201 000 0 — 3 7 2 Alabama A&M;000 020 0 — 2 4 3
2B – Schmack, Renfro (V). 3B – Bastardo (AAM). HR – Schmack (V); Roop (AAM). Pitching summary – Valpo – Fields (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO), Chasey (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Nowak (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Alabama A&M – Torres (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO), Crenshaw (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 SO), Seaton (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Fields (1-0). LP – Torres (0-2). SV – Nowak (2). Leading hitters – Valpo – Schmack (2-3, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Renfro (2B, R), Hannahs (run). Records: Valparaiso 3-2, Alabama A&M 0-5.
Brown 5, Frederick 11, VanKempen 8, Earnest 0, Morrison 3, White 5, Interrante 0, Pitts 0, Weinman 15, Gunn 2, Dunson 3. Totals – 17 10-12 52.
3-point field goals: Loyola 6; Valpo 8 (Brown, Frederick 2, VanKempen 2, Morrison, White, Dunson). Rebounds: Loyola 36; Valpo 28 (Frederick 7). Assists: Loyola 13; Valpo 11 (Frederick 7). Steals: Loyola 5; Valpo 4 (White 3). Team fouls: Loyola 10, Valpo 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Loyola 17-10 (9-7 MVC), Valparaiso 10-17 (8-8).
Nebraska Big Red Invitational 1. NEBRASKA 5640, 2. McKENDREE 5622, 3. YOUNGSTOWN STATE 5380, 4. ARKANSAS STATE 5308, 5. CENTRAL MISSOURI 5176, 6. WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER 4980, 7. VALPARAISO 4774, 8. QUINCY 4755.
Match 1: Arkansas State 1178, Valparaiso 972. Match 2: UW-Whitewater 993, Valparaiso 939. Match 3: McKendree 1127, Valparaiso 941. Match 4: Valparaiso 1023, Quincy 896. Match 5: Youngstown State 1189, Valparaiso 899.
Purdue Northwest 5, Ursuline 3
Ursuline;120 000 0 — 3 8 2 Purdue Northwest;003 020 x — 5 6 1
2B – Gault, Poehler (PNW). 3B – Fessler (U). HR – Fessler (U); Michko (PNW). Pitching summary – Ursuline – Kopp (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Jakosh (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Rawlings (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Purdue Northwest – Michko (2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Roop (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO). WP – Roop (1-0). LP – Jakosh (0-2). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Michko (2-3, HR, 2 R, RBI), Gault (2B, 2 R, RBI), Poehler (2B, 2 RBI). Records: Purdue Northwest 3-0, Ursuline 2-5.
Western Michigan 7, Valparaiso 0
SINGLES — 1. Zieglar (WM) def. Olivia Czerwonka 6-3, 6-1; 2. Guadiana (WM) def. Claire Czerwonka 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Hamilton (WM) def. Amanda Tabanera 6-7 (5-10), 6-1, 6-1; 4. Femke (WM) def. Demi Jhaveri 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 1-0 (10-6); 5. Rogosch (WM) def. Mia Bertino 6-7 (4-10), 7-5, 1-0 (10-8); 6. Perkucin (WM) def. I. Schoolcraft 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — 1. Femke/Tiraspolsky (WM) vs. C. Czerwonka/O. Czerwonka 3-4, unfinished; 2. Guadiana/Rogosch (WM) def. Tabanera/Schoolcraft 6-0; 3. Zieglar/Hamilton (WM) def. Jhaveri/Allison McConnell 6-3.
RECORDS – Western Michigan 7-4, Valparaiso 6-3.
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,2,4,3,5)
PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Loyola in men's basketball
021722-spt-bkc-vu_11
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards pressures Loyola’s Keith Clemons on defense in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_12
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier goes to the basket against Loyola’s Chris Knight in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_22
Valparaiso’s Darius DeAveiro takes a shot against Loyola’s Braden Norris in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_3
Valparaiso’s Preston Ruedinger scoops up the loose ball on his way up the court in the opening minute against Loyola Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_16
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Loyola in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_13
Loyola’s Lucas Williamson turns back outside against Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke and Kobe King in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_17
Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor puts a shot up over Loyola’s Jacob Hutson in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_20
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards looks up to the basket against Loyola’s Tom Welch in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_18
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier goes between Loyola’s Aher Uguak and Lucas Williamson to the basket in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_7
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier tries to stop Loyola’s Aher Uguak under the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_9
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke goes up to try and stop Loyola’s Lucas Williamson near the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_10
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards goes up over Loyola’s Aher Uguak for the rebound in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_19
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke tries to stop Loyola’s Tom Welch at the basket in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_2
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier and Preston Ruedinger pressure Loyola’s Tate Hall under the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_8
Loyola coach Drew Valentine directs the Ramblers from the bench in the first half Wednesday evening at Valparaiso University.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_15
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Loyola in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_6
Valparaiso’s Kobe King gets a shot off with a challenge from Loyola’s Tate Hall in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_14
Valparaiso’s Kobe King takes a shot with pressure from Loyola’s Chris Knight late in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_1
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards collides with Loyola’s Braden Norris as he tries to get to the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_5
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke takes a shot with pressure from Loyola’s Chris Knight in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_4
Valparaiso’s Preston Ruedinger gets to the basket ahead of Loyola’s Braden Norris in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_21
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards gets shot off over Loyola’s Lucas Williamson in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
