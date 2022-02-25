Check out local college results from Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

Valparaiso 9-3, Alabama A&M 2-2

Valparaiso;001 204 2 — 9 11 1 
Alabama A&M;110 000 0 — 2 5 1 

2B – Renfro, Thurston (V). 3B – DiFederico 2, Ryan (V). HR – Renfro (V). Pitching summary – Valpo – Turzenski (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO). Alabama A&M – Campbell (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Hernandez (2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Marono (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Turzenski (1-1). LP – Campbell (0-2). Leading hitters – Valpo – DiFederico (3-5, 2 3B, R, 2 RBI), Renfro (2-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI), Thurston (3-4, 2B, 2 R), Ryan (3B, R, RBI), Hannahs (2-2, R, RBI).

Valparaiso;201 000 0 — 3 7 2 
Alabama A&M;000 020 0 — 2 4 3 

2B – Schmack, Renfro (V). 3B – Bastardo (AAM). HR – Schmack (V); Roop (AAM). Pitching summary – Valpo – Fields (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO), Chasey (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Nowak (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Alabama A&M – Torres (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO), Crenshaw (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 SO), Seaton (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Fields (1-0). LP – Torres (0-2). SV – Nowak (2). Leading hitters – Valpo – Schmack (2-3, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Renfro (2B, R), Hannahs (run). Records: Valparaiso 3-2, Alabama A&M 0-5.

Women’s Basketball

Loyola 66, Valparaiso 52

LOYOLA (20-11-20-15)

Totals – 25 10-14 66.

VALPARAISO (14-8-25-5)

Brown 5, Frederick 11, VanKempen 8, Earnest 0, Morrison 3, White 5, Interrante 0, Pitts 0, Weinman 15, Gunn 2, Dunson 3. Totals – 17 10-12 52.

3-point field goals: Loyola 6; Valpo 8 (Brown, Frederick 2, VanKempen 2, Morrison, White, Dunson). Rebounds: Loyola 36; Valpo 28 (Frederick 7). Assists: Loyola 13; Valpo 11 (Frederick 7). Steals: Loyola 5; Valpo 4 (White 3). Team fouls: Loyola 10, Valpo 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Loyola 17-10 (9-7 MVC), Valparaiso 10-17 (8-8).

Women’s Bowling

Nebraska Big Red Invitational

Day 1

1. NEBRASKA 5640, 2. McKENDREE 5622, 3. YOUNGSTOWN STATE 5380, 4. ARKANSAS STATE 5308, 5. CENTRAL MISSOURI 5176, 6. WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER 4980, 7. VALPARAISO 4774, 8. QUINCY 4755.

(Baker format)

Match 1: Arkansas State 1178, Valparaiso 972. Match 2: UW-Whitewater 993, Valparaiso 939. Match 3: McKendree 1127, Valparaiso 941. Match 4: Valparaiso 1023, Quincy 896. Match 5: Youngstown State 1189, Valparaiso 899.

Softball

Lewis Dome Invitational

AT ROSEMONT

Purdue Northwest 5, Ursuline 3 

Ursuline;120 000 0 — 3 8 2 
Purdue Northwest;003 020 x — 5 6 1 

2B – Gault, Poehler (PNW). 3B – Fessler (U). HR – Fessler (U); Michko (PNW). Pitching summary – Ursuline – Kopp (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Jakosh (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Rawlings (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Purdue Northwest – Michko (2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Roop (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO). WP – Roop (1-0). LP – Jakosh (0-2). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Michko (2-3, HR, 2 R, RBI), Gault (2B, 2 R, RBI), Poehler (2B, 2 RBI). Records: Purdue Northwest 3-0, Ursuline 2-5.

Women’s Tennis

Western Michigan 7, Valparaiso 0

AT WESTERN MICHIGAN

SINGLES — 1. Zieglar (WM) def. Olivia Czerwonka 6-3, 6-1; 2. Guadiana (WM) def. Claire Czerwonka 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Hamilton (WM) def. Amanda Tabanera 6-7 (5-10), 6-1, 6-1; 4. Femke (WM) def. Demi Jhaveri 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 1-0 (10-6); 5. Rogosch (WM) def. Mia Bertino 6-7 (4-10), 7-5, 1-0 (10-8); 6. Perkucin (WM) def. I. Schoolcraft 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — 1. Femke/Tiraspolsky (WM) vs. C. Czerwonka/O. Czerwonka 3-4, unfinished; 2. Guadiana/Rogosch (WM) def. Tabanera/Schoolcraft 6-0; 3. Zieglar/Hamilton (WM) def. Jhaveri/Allison McConnell 6-3.

RECORDS – Western Michigan 7-4, Valparaiso 6-3.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,2,4,3,5)

