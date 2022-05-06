Check out local college results from Friday, May 6, 2022

Baseball
Davenport 6, Purdue Northwest 2
|Purdue Northwest;020 000 000 — 2 3 2
|Davenport;000 001 32x — 6 7 0
2B – Jack Gallagher (PNW). Pitching summary – PURDUE NORTHWEST – Sam Shively (6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO), Riley Gallagher (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Edington (5-4). LP – Shively (3-5). Leading hitters – PURDUE NORTHWEST – J. Gallagher (2, 2 RBI), Anthony Fumagalli (hit), Bret Matthys (hit). Records – Davenport 27-20 (15-6 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 18-18 (7-14).
Men’s Golf
NCAA DII Midwest/Central Regional
AT PURGATORY GC, NOBLESVILLE
(Par 72, 7707 yards)
Round 2
People are also reading…
(Player Leaderboard)
1. Charles Delong (Grand Valley State) 69-71—140, T72. Alex Bishop (Purdue Northwest) 76-79—155.
Men's Track
CCAC Championships
AT JOLIET MEMORIAL STADIUM
Day 1, Prelims
(1st place and Calumet finishers)
100 – 1. Haynes (Olivet Nazarene) 10.69, 17. Cyrus Williams (Calumet) 11.61.
Women's Track
CCAC Championships
AT JOLIET MEMORIAL STADIUM
Day 1, Prelims
(1st place and Calumet finishers)
200 – 1. Griffith (Olivet Nazarene) 24.90, 10. Zoie Ison (Calumet) 26.46, 21. Maya Butler (Calumet) 29.22.