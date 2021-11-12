 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Basketball stock
The Times

Men’s basketball

William Jewell 76, Purdue Northwest 71

WILLIAM JEWELL (37-39)

Tshiyoyo 22, Jermain 16, McKinley 15, Shannon 8, Alexander 4, Ferguson 6, Zimmerman 3, Patterson 2, Hughes 0. Totals – 29-69 11-12 76.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (34-37)

Caleb Zurliene 16, Jonte Coleman 10, Jyrus Freels 6, Logan Phillips 4, Rafael Cruz Jr. 0, Sangolay Njie 14, Anthony Irvin 13, Kai Steinman 6, Joan Giner 2, Piotr Gago 0. Totals – 30-56 4-13 71.

3-pointers made – Jermain 4, McKinley 1, Shannon 2 (WJ); Zurliene 1, Coleman 2, Irvin 3, Steinman 1. Team fouls – William Jewell 15, PNW 17. Fouled out – Zurliene (PNW).

Women’s basketball

Illinois-Springfield 61, Purdue Northwest 57

PURDUE NORTHWEST (15-9-11-22)

Anjel Galbraith 20, Savaya Brockington 13, Antreese Shelton 6, Kennedy Jackson 3, Molly Devalkenaere 2, Elexah Roepke 12, Taylor Austin 2, Dash Shaw 0, Payton Courier 0. Totals – 18-48 16-29 57.

ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (15-12-12-22)

Ladowski 21, Harris 12, Mitchell 6, Jackson 6, Stephens 2, Gietzel 9, Uhl 4, Kokkines 1, Vance 0, Tyus 0. Totals – 20-53 20-35 61.

3-pointers made – Galbraith 2, Brockington 1, Ropeke 2 (PNW); Mitchell 1 (IS). Team fouls – PNW 29, Illinois-Springfield 26. Fouled out – Jackson, Devalkenaere (PNW); Harris, Stephens, Uhl (IS).

Men’s cross country

NCAA Great Lakes Regional

10K results from Angel Mounds in Evansville

Team scores (top 2 & Valpo): 1. Notre Dame 37, 2. Wisconsin 87, 28. Valparaiso 836.

Top individuals (first place & Valpo): 1. Simon Bedard (Butler) 29:50.0; 121. Eric Carothers (Valpo) 32:38.4.

Women’s cross country

NCAA Great Lakes Regional

6K results from Angel Mounds in Evansville

Team scores (top 2 & Valpo): 1. Notre Dame 56, 2. Wisconsin 69, 29. Valparaiso 918.

Top individuals (first place & Valpo): 1. Maddy Denner (ND) 19:55.8; 166. Grace Aurand (Valpo) 22:58.2.nn

Men’s soccer

GLIAC Tournament Semifinal

Wisconsin-Parkside 3, Purdue Northwest 2

PNW – Isaiah Nieves 2 goals; Ryan Moran 1 assist; Sebastian Contreras 6 saves.

