Check out local college results from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Men’s basketball
William Jewell 76, Purdue Northwest 71
WILLIAM JEWELL (37-39)
Tshiyoyo 22, Jermain 16, McKinley 15, Shannon 8, Alexander 4, Ferguson 6, Zimmerman 3, Patterson 2, Hughes 0. Totals – 29-69 11-12 76.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (34-37)
Caleb Zurliene 16, Jonte Coleman 10, Jyrus Freels 6, Logan Phillips 4, Rafael Cruz Jr. 0, Sangolay Njie 14, Anthony Irvin 13, Kai Steinman 6, Joan Giner 2, Piotr Gago 0. Totals – 30-56 4-13 71.
3-pointers made – Jermain 4, McKinley 1, Shannon 2 (WJ); Zurliene 1, Coleman 2, Irvin 3, Steinman 1. Team fouls – William Jewell 15, PNW 17. Fouled out – Zurliene (PNW).
Women’s basketball
Illinois-Springfield 61, Purdue Northwest 57
PURDUE NORTHWEST (15-9-11-22)
Anjel Galbraith 20, Savaya Brockington 13, Antreese Shelton 6, Kennedy Jackson 3, Molly Devalkenaere 2, Elexah Roepke 12, Taylor Austin 2, Dash Shaw 0, Payton Courier 0. Totals – 18-48 16-29 57.
ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (15-12-12-22)
Ladowski 21, Harris 12, Mitchell 6, Jackson 6, Stephens 2, Gietzel 9, Uhl 4, Kokkines 1, Vance 0, Tyus 0. Totals – 20-53 20-35 61.
3-pointers made – Galbraith 2, Brockington 1, Ropeke 2 (PNW); Mitchell 1 (IS). Team fouls – PNW 29, Illinois-Springfield 26. Fouled out – Jackson, Devalkenaere (PNW); Harris, Stephens, Uhl (IS).
Men’s cross country
NCAA Great Lakes Regional
10K results from Angel Mounds in Evansville
Team scores (top 2 & Valpo): 1. Notre Dame 37, 2. Wisconsin 87, 28. Valparaiso 836.
Top individuals (first place & Valpo): 1. Simon Bedard (Butler) 29:50.0; 121. Eric Carothers (Valpo) 32:38.4.
Women’s cross country
NCAA Great Lakes Regional
6K results from Angel Mounds in Evansville
Team scores (top 2 & Valpo): 1. Notre Dame 56, 2. Wisconsin 69, 29. Valparaiso 918.
Top individuals (first place & Valpo): 1. Maddy Denner (ND) 19:55.8; 166. Grace Aurand (Valpo) 22:58.2.nn
Men’s soccer
GLIAC Tournament Semifinal
Wisconsin-Parkside 3, Purdue Northwest 2
PNW – Isaiah Nieves 2 goals; Ryan Moran 1 assist; Sebastian Contreras 6 saves.