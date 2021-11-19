Check out local college results from Friday, Nov. 19, and late results from Thursday

Women’s volleyball
Valparaiso 25-20-25-25, Northern Iowa 23-25-22-17
VALPARAISO – Haley Hart 10 kills; Peyton McCarthy 11 kills, 4 digs; Elise Swistek 11 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces; Rylee Cookerly 19 digs, 6 assists; Brittant Anderson 20 assists, 8 digs; Victoria Bulmahn 17 assists, 10 digs.
Thursday’s Late Results
Men’s basketball
Purdue Northwest 87, Indiana Northwest 84
INDIANA NORTHWEST (42-42)
Marshaud Watkins 19, Jared Johnson 19, Brian Hernandez 14, Jason Peace 6, Jerron Tatum 3, Tromon Weston 14, Larry Lynch 7, Alex Constandars 2, Jimmie Washington 0, Tyler Houston 0, Damond Crosby 0. Totals – 34-72 8-13 84.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (30-57)
Anthony Irvin 21, Caleb Zurliene 13, Jyrus Freels 8, Jonte Coleman 7, Logan Phillips 4, Kai Steinman 17, Sangolay Njie 14, Jacob Stone 2, Joan Giner 1, Piotr Gago 0. Totals – 28-69 20-32 87.
3-pointers made – Watkins 3, Johnson 3, Hernandez 1, Tatum 1 (IUN); Irvin 4, Zurliene 1, Coleman 2, Steinman 4 (PNW). Team fouls – IUN 24, PNW 11. Fouled out – Peace, Weston (IUN).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.