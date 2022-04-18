 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local college results from Monday, April 18, 2022

  Updated
  • 0
Golf stock

 Provided

Men’s Golf

Wright State Invitational

AT HEATHERWOODE GC

(Par 71, 7075 yards)

(Final round canceled – 36 holes)

1. WRIGHT STATE 290-285—575, 2. VALPARAISO 291-301—592

Medalist – Davis Root (Wright State) 72-70—142.

VALPARAISO – T5. Caleb VanArragon 72-74—146, T10. Anthony Delisanti 74-74—148, T13. Mason Bonn 72-77—149, T25. Sam Booth 77-76—153, T29. Yianni Kostouros 73-81—154, T63. Garrett Willis 82-79—161.

Women’s Golf

MVC Championship

AT GREENBRIAR HILLS CC, KIRKWOOD, MO

(Par 71, 5830 yards)

Day 2

1. ILLINOIS STATE 309-295—604, 10. VALPARAISO 341-337—678.

Medalist – Kehler Koss (Illinois State) 77-71—148.

VALPARAISO – T35. Anna Fay 83-82—165, T37. Payton Hodson 82-84—166, 46. Morgan Kier 96-87—183, 49. Kelsey Eichenauer 84, 50. Cailey Rooker 80.

