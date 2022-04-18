Check out local college results from Monday, April 18, 2022

Wright State Invitational
(Final round canceled – 36 holes)
1. WRIGHT STATE 290-285—575, 2. VALPARAISO 291-301—592
Medalist – Davis Root (Wright State) 72-70—142.
VALPARAISO – T5. Caleb VanArragon 72-74—146, T10. Anthony Delisanti 74-74—148, T13. Mason Bonn 72-77—149, T25. Sam Booth 77-76—153, T29. Yianni Kostouros 73-81—154, T63. Garrett Willis 82-79—161.
AT GREENBRIAR HILLS CC, KIRKWOOD, MO
1. ILLINOIS STATE 309-295—604, 10. VALPARAISO 341-337—678.
Medalist – Kehler Koss (Illinois State) 77-71—148.
VALPARAISO – T35. Anna Fay 83-82—165, T37. Payton Hodson 82-84—166, 46. Morgan Kier 96-87—183, 49. Kelsey Eichenauer 84, 50. Cailey Rooker 80.
