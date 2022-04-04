Check out local college results from Monday, April 4, 2022

Women's Golf
Indiana State Invitational
AT COUNTRY CLUB OF TERRE HAUTE
(Par 72, 6041 yards)
Final round
Winner and local team (9 teams total)
1. GREEN BAY 301-307—608, T7. VALPARAISO 327-326—653
Medalist – Isabelle Maleki (Green Bay) 79-71—150.
VALPARAISO – T17. Morga Kier 82-76—158, T27. Anna Fay 78-83—161, T34. Kelsey Eichenauer 83-82—165, T38. Cailey Rooker 84-85—169, T47. Madison Keil 90-88—178. Individual: T32. Payton Hodson 85-79—164.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today