agate urgent

Check out local college results from Monday, April 4, 2022

  • 0

Women's Golf

Indiana State Invitational

AT COUNTRY CLUB OF TERRE HAUTE

(Par 72, 6041 yards)

Final round

Winner and local team (9 teams total)

1. GREEN BAY 301-307—608, T7. VALPARAISO 327-326—653

Medalist – Isabelle Maleki (Green Bay) 79-71—150.

VALPARAISO – T17. Morga Kier 82-76—158, T27. Anna Fay 78-83—161, T34. Kelsey Eichenauer 83-82—165, T38. Cailey Rooker 84-85—169, T47. Madison Keil 90-88—178. Individual: T32. Payton Hodson 85-79—164.

