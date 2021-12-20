 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Check out local college results from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Women’s Basketball

Quincy 71, Purdue Northwest 62

QUINCY (19-17-18-17)

Totals – 25-51 15-25 71.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-19-12-19)

McDowell 20, Shaw 9, Jackson 4, Devalkenaere 0, Roepke 0, R. Courier 20, Galbraith 5, Schmidt 4, Shelton 0, P. Courier 0, Rogers 0, Simmons 0. Totals – 22-58 12-19 62.

3-point field goals: Quincy 6-16; PNW 6-24 (McDowell 4, R. Courier 2). Rebounds: Quincy 36; PNW 35 (McDowell 7). Assists: Quincy 17; PNW 12 (Galbraith 4). Steals: Quincy 7; PNW 6 (R. Courier 3). Team fouls: Quincy 17, Purdue Northwest 21. Fouled out: None. Records: Quincy 4-6, Purdue Northwest 4-7.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts