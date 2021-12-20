Check out local college results from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Women’s Basketball
Quincy 71, Purdue Northwest 62
QUINCY (19-17-18-17)
Totals – 25-51 15-25 71.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-19-12-19)
McDowell 20, Shaw 9, Jackson 4, Devalkenaere 0, Roepke 0, R. Courier 20, Galbraith 5, Schmidt 4, Shelton 0, P. Courier 0, Rogers 0, Simmons 0. Totals – 22-58 12-19 62.
3-point field goals: Quincy 6-16; PNW 6-24 (McDowell 4, R. Courier 2). Rebounds: Quincy 36; PNW 35 (McDowell 7). Assists: Quincy 17; PNW 12 (Galbraith 4). Steals: Quincy 7; PNW 6 (R. Courier 3). Team fouls: Quincy 17, Purdue Northwest 21. Fouled out: None. Records: Quincy 4-6, Purdue Northwest 4-7.