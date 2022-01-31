Check out local college results from Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Cardinal Stritch 83, Calumet 44
CARDINAL STRITCH (14-21-26-22)
Coleman 10, Clark 12, Davis 4, Butler 4, Frierson 14, Pritchett 0, Esquivel 0. Totals – 18-72 8-14 44.
3-point field goals: Stritch 10-19; Calumet 0-4. Rebounds: Stritch 37; Calumet 28 (Clark 12). Assists: Stritch 24; Calumet 8 (Davis 3). Steals: Stritch 6; Calumet 13 (Frierson 4). Team fouls: Stritch 13, Calumet 15. Fouled out: Redman-Trotter (CS). Records: Cardinal Stritch 6-15 (4-11 CCAC), Calumet 0-17 (0-16).
Wis.-Parkside 69, Purdue Northwest 52
PURDUE NORTHWEST (10-12-18-12)
Courier 13, Shelton 12, Jackson 4, Schmidt 4, McDowell 2, Shaw 15, Roepke 2, Devalkenaere 0, Galbraith 0, Simmons 0, Austin 0. Totals – 22-45 5-14 52.
3-point field goals: PNW 3-13 (Courier, Shaw 2); Parkside 8-26. Rebounds: PNW 22 (Schmidt 5, Shaw 5); Parkside 34. Assists: PNW 5 (Shelton 2); Parkside 19. Steals; PNW 2 (Shelton, Schmidt); Parkside 10. Team fouls: PNW 16, Parkside 14. Fouled out: None.
PHOTOS: Indiana Northwest hosts Spring Arbor in women's basketball
