Check out local college results from Monday, Oct. 11, and late results from Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Men’s Golf
Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
At RidgePointe Country Club
Team scores (first place & Valpo): 1. Arkansas State 292-289=581; 3. Valparaiso 303-291=594 Individuals (first place & top Valpo players): 1. Jack Madden (Arkansas State) 76-66=142; 2. Caleb VanArragon (V) 75-68=143; Garrett Willis (V) 74-73=147.
Sunday’s Late Results
Women’s Golf
Eagle Invitational
At Ashland Golf Club in Ashland, Ohio
Team scores (first place & locals): 1. Ashland 335-327=662; 5. Purdue Northwest 344-348=692.
Individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Alyssa Newsom (Ohio Dominican) 78-82=160; 9. Libby Huston (PNW) 81-87=168; 10. Mariah Gabel (PNW) 84-85=169.
Men’s Soccer
Purdue Northwest 2, Davenport 1
PNW – Ariel Navarro 1 goal; Lucas Bravo Olie 1 goal; Sebastian Contreras 4 saves.
Women’s Soccer
Northern Michigan 8, Purdue Northwest 0
PNW – Ashley Lovins 14 saves.