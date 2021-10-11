 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Monday, Oct. 11, and late results from Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
Check out local college results from Monday, Oct. 11, and late results from Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Men’s Golf

Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

At RidgePointe Country Club

Team scores (first place & Valpo): 1. Arkansas State 292-289=581; 3. Valparaiso 303-291=594 Individuals (first place & top Valpo players): 1. Jack Madden (Arkansas State) 76-66=142; 2. Caleb VanArragon (V) 75-68=143; Garrett Willis (V) 74-73=147.

Sunday’s Late Results

Women’s Golf

Eagle Invitational

At Ashland Golf Club in Ashland, Ohio

Team scores (first place & locals): 1. Ashland 335-327=662; 5. Purdue Northwest 344-348=692.

Individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Alyssa Newsom (Ohio Dominican) 78-82=160; 9. Libby Huston (PNW) 81-87=168; 10. Mariah Gabel (PNW) 84-85=169.

Men’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest 2, Davenport 1

PNW – Ariel Navarro 1 goal; Lucas Bravo Olie 1 goal; Sebastian Contreras 4 saves.

Women’s Soccer

Northern Michigan 8, Purdue Northwest 0

PNW – Ashley Lovins 14 saves.

 

