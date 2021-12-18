 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
Check out local college results from Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Women’s basketball

Purdue Northwest 82, Indianapolis 80 (3 OT)

INDIANAPOLIS (19-15-9-12-10-9-6)

Drury 23, Knobloch 15, Wells 12, Hill 10, Scheidt 2, With 15, Alsot 2, M. Sasson 1, Williams-Harris 0, S. Sasson 0. Totals – 26-67 19-29 80.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (10-18-12-15-10-9-8)

Dash Shaw 26, Abbie McDowell 20, Anjel Galbraith 12, Molly Devalkenaere 6, Kennedy Jackson 0, Kylie Schmidt 10, Reagan Courier 2, Antreese Shelton 2, Mercedes Simmons 2, Lalia Rogers 2, Payton Courier 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 27-67 24-36 82.

3-point field goals – Indianapolis 9 (Drury 3, Knobloch 4, Hill, With); Purdue NW 4 (McDowell 3, Galbraith). Team fouls – Indianapolis 31, Purdue NW 22. Fouled out – Drury, With, M. Sasson (IN). Records: Purdue NW 4-6, 1-3 GLVC; Indianapolis 2-7, 1-2.

Indiana Northwest 48, Trinity International 41

INDIANA NORTHWEST (10-15-9-14)

Katelyn Halfacre 2, Karli Miller 8, Meghan Long 7, Tiara Jackson 4, Michaela Schmidt 18, Kaitlyn Foutz 0, Sarah Martin 2, Samantha Martin 2, Alyna Santiago 1, Lauren Smolen 4, Madison Wrey 0, Isabelli Damacio 0, Emma Schmidt 0. Totals – 17-49 14-27 48.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN (9-6-11-15)

Washington 9, Scheblo 7, Graves 7, Jahnke 0, Hibicke 6, Geisler 0, Lopez 6, Schmidt 0, Stegbauer 2, Gula 4. Totals – 15-53 7-7 41.

3-point field goals – Trinity 4 (Scheblo, Graves, Hibicke 2). Team fouls – Indiana NW 10, Trinity 26. Fouled out – Long (IUN), Jahnke (TR).

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 18, 2021

