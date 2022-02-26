Check out local college results from Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Hosted by University of Nebraska
Team scores: 1. Nebraska 11,264 pins (8-2 match play), 2. McKendree 11,184 (9-1), 7. Valparaiso 9,688 (3-7).
Top individuals: 1. Stull (Arkansas State) 1,193 (238.6 avg.), 8. Lilu Smith (Valparaiso) 1,130 (226.0 avg.).
McKendree 3, Purdue Northwest 0
Purdue NW;000;000;0;—;0;5;1
McKendree;000;012;X;—;3;5;1
2B — Stansbury, Bires (M). Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Abbie May (5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO), Maddison Roop (0.2 IP, 1 SO); McKENDREE — Quaethem (7 IP, 5 H, 12 SO). WP — Quaethem (3-2). LP —May (1-1). Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Madison Schultz (2-3); McKENDREE — Davis (2-2), Stansbury (1-3, 2 RBI).
Purdue Northwest 3, William Jewell 1
William Jewell;000;010;0;—;1;6;1
Purdue NW;100;011;X;—;3;7;1
2B — Ashley Bravo (PNW). HR — Allison Arnold (PNW). Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Emma Hill (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO); WILLIAM JEWELL — Jones (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). WP — Hill (1-0). LP — Jones (0-1). Leading hitters: WILLIAM JEWELL — Totzke (2-4, RBI); PURDUE NW — Arnold (2-3, R, RBI).
Calumet College 22-25-25-22-15, Viterbo 25-18-23-25-10
CALUMET – Francis Hauze 28 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces; Pedro Castillo 28 kills, 14 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces; Jacob Moen 53 assists, 18 digs; Gustavo Medina 15 digs, 4 assists.
Records: Calumet College 7-4, Viterbo 7-3.
Calumet College 25-25-25, Maranatha Baptist 11-18-15
CALUMET – Thomas Garbutt 11 kills, 5 digs; Hauze 10 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces; Castillo 13 assists; Moen 10 assists, 3 digs.
Records: Calumet College 8-4, Maranatha Baptist 3-14.
