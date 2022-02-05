Check out local college results from Saturday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 75, Lincoln (Ill.) 68
INDIANA NW (30-45)
VaShawn Sims 16, Damond Crosby 2, Marshaud Watkins 21, Jared Johnson 17, Tromon Weston 4, Jerron Tatum 0, Brian Hernandez 13, Peace 0, Washington 2. Totals – 29 10-16 75.
LINCOLN (36-32)
Latham Jr. 13, Williams 16, Freeman 5, Dixon 10, Barney 14, Patterson 0, Brown 10, Fuller 0, Caples 0, Gardner 0. Totals – 25 11-22 68.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 7 (Sims 2, Watkins, Johnson 3, Hernandez); Lincoln 7 (Latham 2, Williams 3, Dixon 2). Team fouls – Indiana NW 20, Lincoln 15. Records: Indiana NW 19-6, 13-5; Lincoln 9-16, 7-10.
Northern Michigan 87, Purdue Northwest 69
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (41-46)
Wagner 21, Brookens 14, Schultz 12, Bjorklund 8, Kerr 4, Parzych 9, Smith 7, Kuehl 5, Wolf 4, Castor 2, Rusch 1, McCance 0, Harvey 0. Totals – 29 18-26 87.
PURDUE NW (26-43)
Caleb Zurleine 16, Anthony Irvin 5, Mikell Cooper 5, Anthony Barnard 5, Jyrus Freels 2, Sangolay Njie 14, Piotr Gago 10, Kai Steinman 5, Jacob Stone 4, Logan Phillips 3, Joan Giner 0. Totals – 26 11-14 69.
3-point field goals – Northern Michigan 11 (Wagner 5, Brookens 2, Bjorklund, Parzych, Smith, Kuehl); Purdue NW 6 (Zurleine, Irvin, Barnard, Njie, Steinman, Phillips). Team fouls – Northern Michigan 14, Purdue NW 23. Fouled out – Barnard, Njie (PNW). Records: Northern Michigan 10-11, 6-8 GLIAC; Purdue NW 5-17, 2-12.
South Suburban 93, Milwaukee Tech 83
SOUTH SUBURBAN (47-46)
Damarco Minor 20, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 16, Damontae Taylor 21, Camron Donatlan 24, Cameron Bartmann 4, Chris Smith 6, Nuri Knighten 0, Christian Heffner 2. Totals – 38 11-18 93.
MILWAUKEE TECH (43-40)
Nwosa 2, Scott 13, Nwosu 11, King 3, Houston 17, Johnson 17, Leonard 13, Blanton Jr. 7. Totals – 29 22-23 83.
3-point field goals – South Suburban 6 (Minor, Nnebedum 4, Taylor); Milwaukee Tech 3 (Scott, King, Blanton). Team fouls – South Suburban 24, Milwaukee Tech 13.
St. Xavier 91, Calumet College 82
CALUMET (35-47)
Malik Miller 11, Josh Alcindor 11, Ion Falkner 2, Oshawn Lee 3, Noel Mpie 14, Na’Shawn Howze 3, Levi Jackson 0, Dylan Hill 0, Travis McBride 16, Ajibola Koko 0, Lawrence Pointer 12, Wyatt Hughes 10, Dante Pritchett 0. Totals – 29 10-15 82.
ST. XAVIER (48-43)
Chambers 15, Campbell Jr. 10, Evans 25, King 6, Halverson 13, Bishop 7, Llinas 9, Jones 1, Pygon 0, Radomski 0, Sebalj 5. Totals – 29 29-37 91.
3-point field goals – Calumet 14 (Miller 2, Alcindor 3, Howze, McBride 4, Pointer 4; St. Xavier 4 (Evans 2, Bishop, Sebalj). Team fouls – Calumet 24, St. Xavier 11. Records: St. Xavier 14-10, 11-5; Calumet College 5-15, 4-13.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 85, Lincoln (Ill.) 73 (OT)
INDIANA NW (10-15-21-22-17)
Sarah Martin 18, Karli Miller 20, Samantha Martin 9, Meghan Long 0, Michaela Schmidt 12, Kaitlyn Halfacre 13, Lauren Smolen 3, Madison Wirey 0, Tiara Jackson 10. Totals – 27 27-40 85.
LINCOLN (18-14-19-17-5)
Grant 14, Holmes 10, Goram 12, Jeter 4, Buckhanon 19, Thacker 5, Flournoy 8, Wade 0, Martin 1. Totals – 25 18-33 73.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 4 (Schmidt, Halfacre 3); Lincoln 5 (Grant 2, Holmes, Thacker, Flournoy). Team fouls – Indiana NW 23, Lincoln 26. Fouled out – Sarah Martin, Halfacre (IUN); Grant, Holmes (L). Records: Indiana NW 16-7, 11-5; Lincoln 4-15, 4-13.
Purdue Northwest 53, Northern Michigan 52
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (17-15-12-8)
Kuhn 12, Lutz 7, Mueller 6, Holzwart 1, Jende 0, Tierney 9, Stevenson 8, Rhude 6, Perez 3, Potter 0. Totals – 18 10-14 52.
PURDUE NW (13-13-12-15)
Kennedy Jackson 12, Antreese Shelton 7, Abbie McDowell 7, Reagan Courier 4, Kylie Schmidt 4, Dash Shaw 11, Anjel Galbraith 5, Molly Devalkenaere 3, Mercedes Simmons 0. Totals – 16 15-22 53.
3-point field goals – Northern Michigan 6 (Lutz, Tierney 3, Stevenson 2); Purdue NW xx. Team fouls – Northern Michigan 22, Purdue NW 13. Fouled out – Kuhn (NM). Records: Purdue NW 8-14, 5-10 GLIAC; Northern Michigan 8-11, 3-9.
St. Xavier 100, Calumet College 46
CALUMET (7-11-13-15)
Markeysha Coleman 9, Shakeana Clark 11, Elizabeth Davis 3, Paris Butler 3, Zariah Frierson 14, Markisha Pritchett 4, Ariel Esquivel 2. Totals – 15 16-24 46.
ST. XAVIER (33-28-25-14)
Fawcett 10, Austin 13, Flayter 6, Lovitsch 20, Zobel 16, Hernandez 2, Streeter 7, Smith 0, Reese 4, Carr 7, Derrell 5, Crenshaw 10. Totals – 41 11-17 100.
3-point field goals – St. Xavier 7 (Fawcett, Lovitsch 2, Zobel, Streeter, Carr, Derrell). Team fouls – Calumet 16, St. Xavier 15. Fouled out – Davis (CC). Records: St. Xavier 18-5, 6-1; Calumet College 0-18, 0-17.
Friday’s Late Results
Men’s Track & Field
Meyo Invitational
At Notre Dame University
(No team scores, Valpo results)
Pole vault – 8. Tristan Malatlian (VAL) 15-1; Weight throw – Eddie Juszczak (VAL) 55-11.75, Alek Trafton (VAL) 53-0.75.
Women’s Track & Field
Meyo Invitational
At Notre Dame University
(No team scores, Valpo results)
Weight throw – 21. Mackenzie Patten (VAL) 48-7.25, Michelle Pierce (VAL) 47-1.5, Tori Gerhardt (VAL) 44-11.