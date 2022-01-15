Check out local college results from Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Men’s Basketball
Calumet College 84, Trinity Christian 66
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (26-40)
Pennington 8, Overway 16, McLaughlin 9, Cohn 2, Barnhizer 16, Clark 2, Hudak 7, Taylor 0, Mata 0, Oates 0, Loerop 6, Patterson 0. Totals – 22-56 18-25 66.
CALUMET COLLEGE (46-38)
Malik Miller 7, Ion Falkner 9, Oshawn Lee 8, Travis McBride 7, Noel Mpie 20, Josh Alcindor 5, Na’shawn Howze 3, Charles Allen 2, Ajibola Koko 5, Lawrence Pointer 8, Wyatt Hughes 10. Totals – 35-81 6-7 84.
3-point field goals – Trinity 4 (Overway 2, Barnhizer 2); Calumet 8 (Miller, Falkner 3, McBride, Alcindor, Howze, Pointer). Team fouls – Trinity 9, Calumet 18. Records: Calumet College 4-8, 3-7; Trinity Christian 8-10, 4-7.
Missouri State 74, Valparaiso 57
MISSOURI STATE (34-40)
Mosley 32, Black 9, Clay 5, Patterson 8, Prim 10, Haney 5, Minnett 2, Hervey 3. Totals – 29-62 8-9 74.
VALPARAISO (26-31)
Thomas Kithier 4, Kevion Taylor 8, Trevor Anderson 1, Ben Krikke 14, Kobe King 8, Preston Ruedinger 2, Darius DeAviero 8, Eron Gordon 3, Sheldon Edwards 9, Trey Woodyard 0. Totals – 22-54 8-15 57.
3-point field goals – Missouri State 8 (Mosley 3, Black 3, Haney, Hervey); Valparaiso 5 (Taylor, DeAviero, Edwards 3). Team fouls – Missouri State 15, Valparaiso 12. Fouled out – Kithier (VAL). Records: Missouri State 13-6, 4-2 MWC; Valparaiso 8-10, 1-5.
Olivet Nazarene 94, Indiana Northwest 85
INDIANA NW (43-42)
VaShawn Sims 22, Jerron Tatum 17, Larry Lynch 5, Jared Johnson 7, Tromon Weston 16, Tyler Houston 0, Brian Hernandez 11, Alex Constanders 0, Damond Crosby 5, Jason Peace 2, Jimmie Washington 0. Totals – 32-74 12-14 85.
OLIVET NAZARENE (55-39)
Pflederer 14, Chitty 11, Olden 7, Schmidt 25, Gross 23, Corro 0, Andricks 13, Swearingen 1, Brown 0. Totals – 33-57 23-31 94.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 9 (Sims 3, Tatum 3, Johnson, Hernandez, Crosby); Olivet 5 (Pflederer 2, Chitty, Schmidt, Andricks). Team fouls – Indiana NW 23, Olivet 12. Fouled out – Sims, Weston (IUN). Records: Olivet Nazarene 15-3, 9-1; Indiana NW 12-5, 6-4.
South Suburban 74, Bay College 60
SOUTH SUBURBAN (22-52)
Damarco Minor 20, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 17, Damontae Taylor 9, Camron Donatlan 14, Cameron Bartmann 2, Chris Smith 3, Nuri Knighten 9, Dominykas Ramonas 0, Christian Heffner 0, Jordan Wood 0. Totals – 24-55 18-28 74.
BAY COLLEGE (27-33)
Kang 3, Overstreet 17, Burris 13, Harris 16, Nelson 0, Gothard 11, Hill 0. Totals – 17-46 17-24 60.
3-point field goals – South Suburban 8 (Minor 3, Nnebedum 5); Bay College 9 (Overstreet 3, Harris 4, Gothard 2). Team fouls – South Suburban 18, Bay College 16. Fouled out – Taylor (SS). Records: South Suburban 14-0, Bay College 12-7.
Women’s Basketball
Olivet Nazarene 102, Indiana Northwest 86
INDIANA NW (14-20-26-26)
Sarah Martin 20, Karli Miller 14, Meghan Long 4, Tiara Jackson 4, Michaela Schmidt 21, Katelyn Halfacre 10, Samantha Martin 0, Alyna Santiago 1, Lauren Smolen 12. Totals – 32-70 18-22 86.
OLIVET NAZARENE (26-32-21-23)
Johnson 10, Rolison 11, Myers 14, Cora 5, Boehne 15, Smits 22, Curry 6, Peters 5, Katie Engle 0, Demosthenes 7, Kaitlyn Engle 3, Clark 2. Totals – 38-84 12-20 102.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 4 (Sar. Martin, Miller, Halfacre 2); Olivet 14 (Rolison 2, Myers 3, Smits 4, Curry 2, Peters, Demosthenes, Engle). Team fouls – Indiana NW 20, Olivet 23. Fouled out – Miller, Long (IUN). Records: Olivet Nazarene 11-8, 8-4; Indiana NW 13-6, 8-4.
Northwood 78, Purdue Northwest 72
NORTHWOOD (19-5-24-20)
Strickland 15, Todd 15, E. Taylor 14, Keyser 3, M. Taylor 0, Nelson 19, Kemp 8, Voelker 3, DiMilia 1. Totals – 27-66 15-23 78.
PURDUE NW (13-21-17-21)
Abbie McDowell 13, Kennedy Jackson 9, Dash Shaw 8, Kylie Schmidt 6, Anjel Galbraith 0, Reagan Courier 13, Mercedes Simmons 13, Antreese Shelton 6, Molly Devalkenaere 4, Payton Courier 0. Totals – 25-45 16-22 72.
3-point field goals – Northwood 9 (Todd 3, E. Taylor, Keyser, Nelson, Kemp 2, DiMilia); Purdue NW 6 (McDowell 3, Jackson 2, Courier). Team fouls – Northwood 18, Purdue NW 22. Fouled out – Jackson (PNW). Records: Northwood 8-6, 2-5 GLIAC; Purdue NW 4-9, 1-5.
Trinity Christian 80, Calumet College 66
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (25-17-20-18)
Cramer 5, Kreykes 28, Schuringa 19, Glover 5, Kelley 7, Radice 2, Antunes 4, Vercher 4, Rodriguez 2, Thomas 2, Anane 2. Totals – 30-67 15-21 80.
CALUMET COLLEGE (16-7-22-21)
Markeysha Coleman 10, Elizabeth Davis 20, Paris Butler 16, Zariah Frierson 11, Ariel Esquivel 7, Markisha Pritchett 2. Totals – 23-61 17-26 66.
3-point field goals – Trinity 5 (Cramer, Kreykes 3, Kelley); Calumet 3 (Butler, Frierson, Esquivel). Team fouls – Trinity 21, Calumet 17. Records: Trinity Christian 11-5, 7-2; Calumet College 0-12, 0-11.
Valparaiso 68, Bradley 61
VALPARAISO (20-15-18-15)
Olivia Brown 7, Shay Frederick 12, Cara VanKempen 3, Leah Earnest 11, Caitlin Morrison 15, Grace White 12, Ilysse Pitts 3, Maya Dunson 5. Totals – 21-56 13-17 68.
BRADLEY (15-18-8-20)
Rice 3, Danso 4, Morrow 10, Interrante 0, Koenig 23, Waite 11, Dorsey 3, Draper 5, Fitch 0, Powell 2, Roberts 0, Ziebell 0. Totals – 21-49 8-9 61.
3-point field goals – Valparaiso 13 (Brown, Frederick 2, VanKempen, Earnest 2, Morrison 5, White, Pitts); Bradley 11 (Morrow 2, Koenig 5, Waite 3, Dorsey). Team fouls – Valparaiso 12, Bradley 15. Records: Valparaiso 5-12, 3-3 MWC; Bradley 3-11, 0-5.