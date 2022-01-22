Check out local college results from Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Men’s basketball
Indiana Northwest 88, Cardinal Stritch 79
CARDINAL STRITCH (41-38)
Shelton 20, Khalu 4, Glisic 3, Milosevic 18, Hilmarsson 18, Hill 6, Popovic 2, Harper 6, Lagerman 2. Totals – 27 17-19 79.
INDIANA NORTHWEST (40-48)
VaShawn Sims 7, Alex Constandars 3, Damond Crosby 6, Marshaud Watkins 10, Jared Johnson 16, Tyler Houston 3, Jerron Tatum 13, Ryan LaFollette 3, Jason Peace 11, Jimmie Washington 2, Tromon Weston 14. Totals – 36 7-9 88.
3-point field goals – Cardinal 8 (Shelton, Milosevic, Hilmarsson 4, Lagerman 2); Indiana NW 9 (Sims, Constandars, Crosby 2, Houston, Tatum 3, LaFollette). Team fouls – Cardinal Stritch 12, Indiana NW 15. Records: Indiana NW 15-6, 9-5; Cardinal Stritch 5-15, 3-11.
Purdue Northwest 93, Wayne State 75
WAYNE STATE (41-34)
Neely 21, Williams Jr. 13, Marshall 12, Hughes 9, Jackson 3, Grant 12, Martin 5, Johnson 0. Totals – 32 6-16 75.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (37-56)
Anthony Barnard 21, Caleb Zurliene 13, Anthony Irvin 12, Logan Phillips 12, Sangolay Njie 4, Kai Steinman 20, Jyrus Freels 9, Joan Giner 2, Piotr Gago 0. Totals – 28 26-33 93.
3-point field goals – Wayne State 5 (Neely, Williams, Marshall 2, Grant); Purdue NW 11 (Barnard 4, Zurliene, Irvin, Phillips 2, Steinman 3). Team fouls – Wayne State 26, Purdue NW 18. Records: Purdue NW 5-13, 2-8 GLIAC; Wayne State 2-10, 1-8.
Roosevelt 80, Calumet College 77
ROOSEVELT (50-30)
Mouton 9, Kyler 27, Ajiboye 2, Myers 5, Brown 10, Jordan 0, Johnson 4, Veon 17, Martinez 6, Wilson 0. Totals – 28 16-26 80.
CALUMET (46-31)
Malik Miller 14, Josh Alcindor 13, Ion Falkner 9, Oshawn Lee 6, Noel Mpie 12, Levi Jackson 0, Travis McBride 6, Jack Ellison 0, Ajiboda Koko 4, Lawrence Pointer 3, Wyatt Hughes 7, Dante Pritchett 3. Totals – 28 12-17 77.
3-point field goals – Roosevelt 8 (Kyler 5, Veon, Martinez 2); Calumet 9 (Miller, Alcindor 3, Falkner, McBride 2, Pointer, Pritchett). Team fouls – Roosevelt 18, Calumet 17. Records: Roosevelt 13-7, 8-5; Calumet College 4-11, 3-10.
South Suburban 75, Illinois Valley 55
ILLINOIS VALLEY (34-21)
Deverteuil 4, Loury 4, Ballard 12, Gustafson 11, Harris 0, Edington 0, Brown 8, Pantoja 4, Meliska 0, Shidlak 5, Haynes 3, Jauch 0, Lee 4. Totals – 20 8-11 55.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (37-38)
Damarco Minor 6, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 16, Damonte Taylor 20, Cam Dontalan 24, Cameron Bartmann 0, Greg Cavette 0, Chris Smith 2, Jonathan Brundidge 0, Osiris Atisso 0, Dominykas Ramonas 0, Chris Heffner 0, Jordan Wood 0. Totals – 29 13-20 75.
3-point field goals – Illinois Valley 7 (Gustafson 3, Brown 2, Shidlak, Haynes); South Suburban 4 (Nnebedum 4). Team fouls – Illinois Valley 12, South Suburban 10.
Valparaiso 75, Indiana State 73
VALPARAISO (35-40)
Thomas Kithier 8, Preston Ruedinger 3, Kevion Taylor 17, Ben Krikke 21, Kobe King 15, Darius DeAviero 0, Eron Gordon 4, Sheldon Edwards 5, Trevor Anderson 2, Trey Woodyard 0. Totals – 27 16-17 75.
INDIANA STATE (40-33)
Bledson 9, Larry 2, Thomas 8, Wilbar 4, Hobbs 10, Stephens 13, Crawford 2, Henry 25. Totals – 26 13-19 73.
3-point field goals – Valparaiso 5 (Ruedinger, Taylor 2, Krikke, King); Indiana State 8 (Bledson, Thomas, Hobbs 2, Stephens 3, Henry). Team fouls – Valparaiso 16, Indiana State 18. Fouled out – Henry (IS). Records: Valparaiso 10-10, 3-5 MVC; Indiana State 8-10, 1-5.
Women’s basketball
Roosevelt 84, Calumet College 73
ROOSEVELT (18-24-24-18)
Beggs 26, Bruno 8, McNutt 16, Conger 19, Honeysucker 7, Poole 3, Hawkins 3, Barnes 2. Totals – 29 14-20 84.
CALUMET (22-14-26-11)
Markeysha Coleman 10, Shakeana Clark 30, Elizabeth Davis 8, Paris Butler 3, Zariah Frierson 14, Markisha Pritchett 0, Ariel Esquivel 8. Totals – 32 8-15 73.
3-point field goals – Roosevelt 12 (Beggs 4, McNutt 3, Conger 3, Poole, Hawkins); Calumet 1 (Butler). Team fouls – Roosevelt 15, Calumet 17. Fouled out – Bruno (RO). Records: Roosevelt 6-10, 5-7; Calumet College 0-14, 0-13).
Wayne State 60, Purdue Northwest 48
WAYNE STATE (13-19-11-17)
Sherwood 13, Miller 12, George 10, Cherney 8, Tripp 4, Fugate 6, Leister 5, Moore 2, Anderson 0, Barnett 0, King 0, Ruhstorfer 0. Totals – 23 9-14 60.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (9-8-18-13)
Dash Shaw 9, Abbie McDowell 7, Kylie Schmidt 7, Kennedy Jackson 2, Antreese Shelton 2, Reagan Courier 11, Anjel Galbraith 6, Mercedes Simmons 2, Molly Devalkenaere 2, Payton Courier 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 18 9-12 48.
3-point field goals – Wayne State 5 (Miller, George, Cherney, Fugate, Leister); Purdue NW 3 (Shaw, McDowell, R. Courier). Team fouls – Wayne State 14, Purdue NW 13. Records: Wayne State 10-4, 6-3 GLIAC; Purdue NW 5-11, 2-7.
Women’s bowling
Peacock Classic
Hosted by Upper Iowa
Team standings (after Day 2) – 1. Valparaiso 9,243 (9-1 match play record), 2. Marian University 9,140 (9-1), 3. Aurora University 8,809 (8-2), 4. Quincy University 8,600 (4-6), 5. Carroll University 8,429 (4-6), 6. Augustana College 8,354 (5-5), 7. North Central College 7,649 (1-9), 8. Illinois Wesleyan 5,391 (0-10).
Top Valparaiso individuals: 1. Kaitlyn Cavender 1,005; 3. Isabella Palamaro 989; 4. Lilu Smith 975.