Check out local college results from Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Grand Valley State 89, Purdue Northwest 80
Anthony Irvin 28, Anthony Barnard 14, Logan Phillips 8, Sangolay Njie 7, Caleb Zurliene 5, Jyrus Freels 10, Kai Steinman 5, Joan Giner 3. Totals – 28-58 11-13 80.
Van Tubbergen 30, Brown 24, Gassman 8, Negron 6, Harris 2, Gunter 8, Grazulis 6, Aldernik 3, Lewis 2, Farthing 0, Verbeek 0. Totals – 29-56 21-26 89.
3-point field goals – Purdue NW 13 (Irvin 8, Barnard 2, Njie, Zurliene, Steinman); Grand Valley 10 (Van Tubbergen, Brown 4, Gassman 2, Gunter 2, Aldernik). Team fouls – Purdue NW 18, Grand Valley 13. Records: Grand Valley 13-5, 7-4 GLIAC; Purdue NW 5-15, 2-10.
South Suburban 104, Black Hawk 81
Pickett 5, Pegues 14, Little 12, Lawary 10, Williams 3, Profit 15, Wellman 0, McCaskill 22, Taylor 0. Totals – 23-53 31-36 81.
Damarco Minor 21, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 11, Damonte Taylor 28, Cam Donatlan 24, Chris Smith 14, Greg Cavette 0, Jonathan Brundidge 0, Osiris Atisso 0, Nuri Knighten 4, Cameron Bartmann 0, Dominykas Ramonas 2, Chris Heffner 0, Jordan Wood 0. Totals – 42-73 13-18 104.
3-point field goals – Black Hawk 4 (Profit 2, Little, Pickett); South Suburban 7 (Minor 3, Nnebedum 3, Donatlan). Team fouls – Black Hawk 14, South Suburban 24. Records: South Suburban 19-0.
Grand Valley State 64, Purdue Northwest 40 PURDUE NORTHWEST (15-11-10-4)
Abbie McDowell 7, Antreese Shelton 6, Reagan Courier 5, Kylie Schmidt 2, Kennedy Jackson 0, Dash Shaw 13, Molly Devalkenaere 3, Anjel Galbraith 2, Mercedes Simmons 2, Elexah Roepke 0, Payton Courier 0. Totals – 15-33 9-14 40.
GRAND VALLEY (13-14-23-14)
Spitzley 18, Stanton 7, Bisballe 6, Sharland 5, Droste 3, Kulas 13, Miller 8, Cabana 2, Brennan 2, Swing 0, Gehrls 0, Bakker 0. Totals – 26-53 5-8 64.
3-point field goals – Purdue NW 1 (McDowell); Grand Valley 7 (Spitzley 2, Stanton, Droste, Kulas 2, Miller). Team fouls – Purdue NW 12, Grand Valley 13. Records: Grand Valley 17-1, 10-1 GLIAC; Purdue NW 6-12, 3-8.
Indiana Northwest 72, Holy Cross 55 INDIANA NORTHWEST (26-13-18-15)
Sarah Martin 16, Karli Miller 10, Meghan Long 0, Tiara Jackson 10, Michaela Schmidt 12, Katelyn Halfacre 14, Samantha Martin 6, Lauren Smolen 4, Madison Wirey 0. Totals – 24-53 17-24 72.
Smith 11, Miller 5, White 8, Hammel 8, Adams 4, Kemp 0, Tallent 2, Hano 4, Morris 5, Nailor 8, Longhofer 0. Totals – 17-72 20-30 55.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 7 (Sarah Martin 2, Schmidt, Halfacre 4); Holy Cross 1 (Hammel). Team fouls – Indiana NW 19, Holy Cross 20. Records: Indiana NW 13-7, 8-5; Holy Cross 12-9, 7-7.
(First place and Valpo finishers)
200 – 1. Green (Grace) 21.90, 15. Nathan Wessel 23.71, 21. Lukas Sepulveda 24.15. 800 – 1. Groendyk (Grand Valley State) 1:50.68, 11. Ignacio Veloz Bonilla 1:56.2 (PR), 30. Sean Curran 2:02.42, 31. Ja’xon Sibley 2:02.48. MILE – 1. Jones (Illinois-Springfield) 4:07.24, 9. Evan Walda 4:18.76 (PR), 19. Nathan Izewski 4:33.55. 3000 – 1. Garcia (Grand Valley State) 8:14.69, 19. Simeon Ehm 8:43.60, 36. Izewski 9:03.50, 54. Ben Fields 9:42.22, 56. Rylan Dreyer 9:46.20. HJ – 1. Kosiba (Grand Valley State) 2.15m, 5. Billy Morinville 1.85m, 9. David Engstrom 1.75m. PV – 1. Tristan Malatlian (Valpo) 4.80m (15-9, PR). SP INVITE – 1. Kerner (Grand Valley State) 18.54m, 6. Jeremiah Johnson 13.30m. THROW – 1. Murphy (Unattached-GVS) 15.89m, 3. Jeremiah Johnson 13.91m (43-7.75). THROW INVITE – 1. Kerner (Grand Valley State) 19.90m, 6. Eddie Juszczak 16.81m (15-2), 7. Alek Trafton 15.33m (50-3.5).
(First place and Valpo finishers)
200 – 1. Campbell (Grace) 25.65, 31. Marion Isaac 30.10. 400 – 1. Moran (Illinois-Chicago) 57.80, 20. Talia Morgan 1:10.72. 800 – 1. Pedzinski (Unattached) 2:11.73, 22. Grace Aurand 2:25.28, 27. Maranda Donahue 2:28.22. MILE – 1. O’Malley (Grand Valley State) 4:48.34, 5. Aurand 5:13.11. 3000 – 1. Heeringa (Calvin) 9:41.32, 27. Ellie Roeglin 11:15.46. SP – 1. Clinton (Illinois-Chicago) 12.79m, 5. Michelle Pierce 11.04m, 14. Danielle Durak 5.86m, 15. Jasmine Collins 5.57m, Alaina Carpenter 4.82m. THROW INVITE – 1. Essemiah (Grand Valley State) 20.43m, 6. Mackenzie Patten 14.84m (48-8.25, PR), 8. Tori Gerhardt 14.45m (47-5, PR). THROW – 1. Lena Luebbering (V) 13.95m., 4. Devyn Miller 11.79m.
PHOTOS: Indiana Northwest hosts Spring Arbor in women's basketball
Indiana Northwest’s Sarah Martin goes past Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz to the basket in the second quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Spring Arbor’s Sydney Aunins tries to stop Indiana Northwest’s Karli Miller as she goes to the basket in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest head coach Jesse Ford talks with Lauren Smolen before she enters the game in the third quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Katelyn Halfacre and Sarah Martin disrupt Spring Arbor’s Natalie Shellberg as she looks to pass the ball in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Katelyn Halfacre takes a shot with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson, Michaela Schmidt, Karli Miller, Meghan Long and Sarah Martin listen to head coach Jesse Ford before the game against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Samantha Martin gets a shot off with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Sydney Aunins in the second quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Michaela Schmidt steals the ball from Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge with Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson goes to the basket against Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge early in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Alyna Santiago and Sarah Martin pressure Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the fourth quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Alyna Santiago swats the ball away from Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Meghan Long reaches for the rebound against Spring Arbor’s Daelynn Jackson in the firs quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Meghan Long takes a shot with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Alex Long in the second quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Michaela Schmidt goes past Spring Arbor’s Taylor Folkema as she looks to the basket in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s women’s basketball head coach Jesse Ford directs the RedHawks from the bench in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson looks up to the basket with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson goes for the loose rebound against Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest's Lauren Smollen fends off Spring Arbor's Taylor Folkema at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Sarah Martin chases down the pass intended for Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz in the fourth quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Lauren Smolen stops Spring Arbor’s Taylor Folkema as she goes up for a shot in the third quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s women’s basketball head coach Jesse Ford directs the Redhawk’s from the bench in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest head coach Jesse Ford talks with Michaela Schmidt, Karli Miller and Katelyn Halfacre during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
