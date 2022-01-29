 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

  • 0

Men’s basketball

Grand Valley State 89, Purdue Northwest 80

PURDUE NORTHWEST (36-44)

Anthony Irvin 28, Anthony Barnard 14, Logan Phillips 8, Sangolay Njie 7, Caleb Zurliene 5, Jyrus Freels 10, Kai Steinman 5, Joan Giner 3. Totals – 28-58 11-13 80.

GRAND VALLEY (39-50)

Van Tubbergen 30, Brown 24, Gassman 8, Negron 6, Harris 2, Gunter 8, Grazulis 6, Aldernik 3, Lewis 2, Farthing 0, Verbeek 0. Totals – 29-56 21-26 89.

3-point field goals – Purdue NW 13 (Irvin 8, Barnard 2, Njie, Zurliene, Steinman); Grand Valley 10 (Van Tubbergen, Brown 4, Gassman 2, Gunter 2, Aldernik). Team fouls – Purdue NW 18, Grand Valley 13. Records: Grand Valley 13-5, 7-4 GLIAC; Purdue NW 5-15, 2-10.

South Suburban 104, Black Hawk 81

BLACK HAWK (48-33)

People are also reading…

Pickett 5, Pegues 14, Little 12, Lawary 10, Williams 3, Profit 15, Wellman 0, McCaskill 22, Taylor 0. Totals – 23-53 31-36 81.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (56-48)

Damarco Minor 21, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 11, Damonte Taylor 28, Cam Donatlan 24, Chris Smith 14, Greg Cavette 0, Jonathan Brundidge 0, Osiris Atisso 0, Nuri Knighten 4, Cameron Bartmann 0, Dominykas Ramonas 2, Chris Heffner 0, Jordan Wood 0. Totals – 42-73 13-18 104.

3-point field goals – Black Hawk 4 (Profit 2, Little, Pickett); South Suburban 7 (Minor 3, Nnebedum 3, Donatlan). Team fouls – Black Hawk 14, South Suburban 24. Records: South Suburban 19-0.

Women’s basketball

Grand Valley State 64, Purdue Northwest 40

PURDUE NORTHWEST (15-11-10-4)

Abbie McDowell 7, Antreese Shelton 6, Reagan Courier 5, Kylie Schmidt 2, Kennedy Jackson 0, Dash Shaw 13, Molly Devalkenaere 3, Anjel Galbraith 2, Mercedes Simmons 2, Elexah Roepke 0, Payton Courier 0. Totals – 15-33 9-14 40.

GRAND VALLEY (13-14-23-14)

Spitzley 18, Stanton 7, Bisballe 6, Sharland 5, Droste 3, Kulas 13, Miller 8, Cabana 2, Brennan 2, Swing 0, Gehrls 0, Bakker 0. Totals – 26-53 5-8 64.

3-point field goals – Purdue NW 1 (McDowell); Grand Valley 7 (Spitzley 2, Stanton, Droste, Kulas 2, Miller). Team fouls – Purdue NW 12, Grand Valley 13. Records: Grand Valley 17-1, 10-1 GLIAC; Purdue NW 6-12, 3-8.

Indiana Northwest 72, Holy Cross 55

INDIANA NORTHWEST (26-13-18-15)

Sarah Martin 16, Karli Miller 10, Meghan Long 0, Tiara Jackson 10, Michaela Schmidt 12, Katelyn Halfacre 14, Samantha Martin 6, Lauren Smolen 4, Madison Wirey 0. Totals – 24-53 17-24 72.

HOLY CROSS (14-13-9-19)

Smith 11, Miller 5, White 8, Hammel 8, Adams 4, Kemp 0, Tallent 2, Hano 4, Morris 5, Nailor 8, Longhofer 0. Totals – 17-72 20-30 55.

3-point field goals – Indiana NW 7 (Sarah Martin 2, Schmidt, Halfacre 4); Holy Cross 1 (Hammel). Team fouls – Indiana NW 19, Holy Cross 20. Records: Indiana NW 13-7, 8-5; Holy Cross 12-9, 7-7.

Friday's Late Results

Men’s Track

Bill Clinger Classic

AT GRAND VALLEY STATE

(First place and Valpo finishers)

200 – 1. Green (Grace) 21.90, 15. Nathan Wessel 23.71, 21. Lukas Sepulveda 24.15. 800 – 1. Groendyk (Grand Valley State) 1:50.68, 11. Ignacio Veloz Bonilla 1:56.2 (PR), 30. Sean Curran 2:02.42, 31. Ja’xon Sibley 2:02.48. MILE – 1. Jones (Illinois-Springfield) 4:07.24, 9. Evan Walda 4:18.76 (PR), 19. Nathan Izewski 4:33.55. 3000 – 1. Garcia (Grand Valley State) 8:14.69, 19. Simeon Ehm 8:43.60, 36. Izewski 9:03.50, 54. Ben Fields 9:42.22, 56. Rylan Dreyer 9:46.20. HJ – 1. Kosiba (Grand Valley State) 2.15m, 5. Billy Morinville 1.85m, 9. David Engstrom 1.75m. PV – 1. Tristan Malatlian (Valpo) 4.80m (15-9, PR). SP INVITE – 1. Kerner (Grand Valley State) 18.54m, 6. Jeremiah Johnson 13.30m. THROW – 1. Murphy (Unattached-GVS) 15.89m, 3. Jeremiah Johnson 13.91m (43-7.75). THROW INVITE – 1. Kerner (Grand Valley State) 19.90m, 6. Eddie Juszczak 16.81m (15-2), 7. Alek Trafton 15.33m (50-3.5).

Women’s Track

Bill Clinger Classic

AT GRAND VALLEY STATE

(First place and Valpo finishers)

200 – 1. Campbell (Grace) 25.65, 31. Marion Isaac 30.10. 400 – 1. Moran (Illinois-Chicago) 57.80, 20. Talia Morgan 1:10.72. 800 – 1. Pedzinski (Unattached) 2:11.73, 22. Grace Aurand 2:25.28, 27. Maranda Donahue 2:28.22. MILE – 1. O’Malley (Grand Valley State) 4:48.34,  5. Aurand 5:13.11. 3000 – 1. Heeringa (Calvin) 9:41.32, 27. Ellie Roeglin 11:15.46. SP – 1. Clinton (Illinois-Chicago) 12.79m, 5. Michelle Pierce 11.04m, 14. Danielle Durak 5.86m, 15. Jasmine Collins 5.57m, Alaina Carpenter 4.82m. THROW INVITE – 1. Essemiah (Grand Valley State) 20.43m, 6. Mackenzie Patten 14.84m (48-8.25, PR), 8. Tori Gerhardt 14.45m (47-5, PR). THROW – 1. Lena Luebbering (V) 13.95m., 4. Devyn Miller 11.79m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts