Check out local college results from Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

 The Times

Men’s basketball

Valparaiso 106, Trinity Christian 69

TRINITY (26-43)

Pennington 6, Overway 6, Johnson 8, Cohn 12, Barhizer 14, Clark 1, McLaughlin 17, Oates 0, Jones 2, Loerop 3. Totals – 26-60, 7-13 69.

VALPARAISO (47-59)

Thomas Kithier 4, Eron Gordon 3, Kevion Taylor 5, Trevor Anderson 17, Ben Krikke 26, Connor Barrett 7, Darius DeAveiro 2, Keyondre Young 13, Sheldon Edwards 11, Luke Morrill 2, Brock Pappas 1, Joe Hedstrom 9, Trey Woodard 6. Totals – 41-73 13-18 106.

3-pointers made – Overway 2, Johnson 1, Cohn 2, Barhizer 4, McLaughlin 1 (TC); Gordon 1, Taylor 1, Anderson 3, Barrett 1, Young 1, Edwards 3, Hedstrom 1 (V). Team fouls – Trinity Christian 17, Valpo 11. Records: Valpo 3-4, Trinity Christian 0-2.

Women’s basketball

Kalamazoo College 80, Calumet College 76 (OT)

KALAMAZOO (14-18-13-22-13)

Brines 16, Scott 10, Vincent 15, Arlington 8, Tidey 22, Davis 2, Huckleberry 3, Diekman 4, English 0. Totals – 25-69 18-22 80.

CALUMET (14-11-19-23-9)

Markeysha Coleman 10, Shakeana Clark 19, Le’Rona Shelby 6, Paris Butler 2, Zariah Frierson 39, Markisha Pritchett 0, Amari Jefferson 0, Ariel Esquivel 0. Totals – 32-85 11-19 76.

3-pointers made – Brines 3, Scott 1, Vincent 1, Tidey 6, Huckleberry 1 (KC); Frierson 1 (CC). Team fouls – Kalamazoo 19, Calumet 23. Fouled out – Brines (KC), Coleman (CC).

Tiffin 73, Purdue Northwest 60

Purdue Northwest (15-16-18-11)

Savaya Brockington 33, Molly Devalkenaere 7, Anjel Galbraith 4, Laila Rogers 2, Kennedy Jackson 0, Reagan Courier 6, Antreese Shelton 4, Elexah Roepke 2, Dash Shaw 2, Mercedes Simmons 0, Abbie McDowell 0. Totals – 21-52 15-21 60.

TIFFIN (20-19-15-19)

Nichols 19, Tate 13, Williams 9, Richards 8, Bourquin 6, Chase 10, Rose 6, Feltner 2, O’Connor 0. Totals – 21-53 27-33 73.

3-pointers made – Devalkenaere 1, Courier 2 (PNW); Bourquin 2, Chase 2 (T). Team fouls – PNW 26, Tiffin 17. Fouled out – Shelton (PNW).

