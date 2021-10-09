 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
Check out local college results from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Football

St. Thomas 20, Valparaiso 13

Valparaiso;3 0 0 10 – 13

St. Thomas;0;7;13;0 – 20

V – Bartholomew 32-yard field goal, 1:19 1st

ST – Loeffler 6 run (Hyde kick), 8:38 2nd

ST – Sexauer 4 run (Hyde kick), 9:11 3rd

ST – Loeffler 2 run (kick failed), 0:25 3rd

V – Bartholomew 31-yard field goal, 9:47 4th

V – Contreras 35 pass from Nimz (Bartholomew kick), 6:34 4th

;V;ST

First downs;9;17

Total Net Yards;226;290

Rushes-yards;23-49;48-159

Passing;177;131

Comp.-Att.-Int.;17-25-2;12-22-1

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;14-117;5-62

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — VALPO, Lawson 1-27, Washington 14-23, Orekoya 4-17. ST. THOMAS, Adebayo 8-57, Loeffler 17-48, Sexauer 16-46.

PASSING — VALPO, Nimz 17-25-177-1-2. ST. THOMAS, Sexauer 11-21-98-0-1.

RECEIVING — VALPO, Reese 2-38, Contreras 1-35, Washington 5-32, Ragle 2-31, Bingham 3-17, Maxwell 2-15. ST. THOMAS, Carlson 3-43, Hall 5-43, Juszczak 1-33.

Women’s Golf

Bradley Coyote Creek Classic

Hosted by Bradley University in Bartonville, Ill.

Team scores (first place & Valpo): 1. Xavier 287-291=578, 10. Valparaiso 316-325=641.

Individuals (first place & top Valpo players): 1. Emma McMyler (Xavier) 66-70=136; 41. Maddie Keil (V) 77-80=157; 45. Anna Fay (V) 77-82=159.

Eagle Invitational

At Ashland Golf Club in Ashland, Ohio

Team scores (first place & PNW): 1. Ohio Dominican 330, 5. Purdue Northwest 344.

Individuals (first place & top PNW players): 1. Alyssa Newsom (Ohio Dominican) 78; 3. Libby Huston (PNW) 81; 8. Mariah Gabel (PNW) 84.

Women’s Tennis

MVC Individual Championships

At Valparaiso University

Flight 2 Singles – Olivia Czerwonka (V) d. Loreta Rubio (Stony Brook) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0).

Flight 3 Singles – (5th place match) Amanda Tabanera (V) d. Sandra Lukacova (Missouri State) 6-0, 6-4.

Flight 4 Singles – Mille Haagensen (Drake) d. Demi Jhaveri (V) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

Flight 5 Singles – Darinka Stepan (Drake) d. Mia Bertino (V) 7-5, 6-1.

Flight 6 Singles – Penelope Abreu (Illinois State) d. Isabella Schoolcraft (V) 6-4, 6-2.

Flight 1 Doubles – Claire Czerwonka-Olivia Czerwonka (V) d. Maletin-Hailey (Bradley) 8-4.

