Check out local college results from Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Volleyball

Men’s Basketball

Illinois-Springfield 78, Purdue Northwest 68 (OT)

PURDUE NW (31-33-4)

Mikell Cooper 15, Anthony Irvin 10, Caleb Zurliene 10, Anthony Barnard 9, Joan Giner 0, Kai Steinman 15, Jyrus Freels 6, Gregory Boyle 3, Logan Phillips 0. Totals – 23-62 15-20 68.

ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (38-26-14)

Kelley 14, Castillo 12, Weber 10, Robinson 6, Rice 4, Hamil 26, Altman 6, Marble 0. Totals – 30-66 11-18 78.

3-point field goals – Purdue NW 7 (Cooper, Irvin 3, Steinman 3); Illinois-Springfield 7 (Kelley, Castillo 4, Hamil 2). Team fouls – Purdue NW 18, Illinois-Springfield 16. Fouled out – Cooper (PNW).

Records: Illinois-Springfield 4-6, Purdue NW 3-9.

Women’s Basketball

Valparaiso 65, Morehead State 57

VALPARAISO (20-12-10-23)

Grace White 11, Shay Frederick 15, Carie Weinman 17, Cara VanKempen 5, Caitlin Morrison 0, Olivia Brown 5, Ilysse Pitts 0, Molly Sheehan 1, Leah Earnest 9, Maya Dunson 2. Totals – 22-44 17-20 65.

MOREHEAD STATE (12-14-12-19)

Claude 16, Browning 2, Denson 11, Smith 17, Moore 3, Adams 0, Rainford 4, Rose 2, Keathley 0, McDonald 2. Totals – 26-56 1-6 57.

3-point field goals – Valparaiso 4 (White 2, VanKempen, Brown); Morehead State 4 (Claude, Denson, Smith, Moore). Team fouls – Valparaiso 13, Morehead State 17. Fouled out – Denson (MS).

Records: Valparaiso 1-9, Morehead State 1-9.

