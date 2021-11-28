 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Sunday, Nov. 28, and late results from Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
Basketball

Men’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest 118, Calumet College 83

CALUMET (47-36)

Oshawn Lee 8, Travis McBride 13, Jack Ellison 2, Wyatt Hughes 10, Noel Mpie 26, Malik Miller 15, Ajibola Koko 2, Josh Alcindor 7, Ion Falkner 0, Lawrence Pointer 0. Totals – 34-81 10-16 83.

PNW (55-63)

Anthony Barnard 20, Jyrus Freels 12, Gregory Boyle 19, Logan Phillips 18, Anthony Irvin 11, Caleb Zurliene 10, Kai Steinman 6, Jonte Coleman 11, Joan Giner 2, Piotr Gago 4, Jacob Stone 5. Totals – 46-78 11-13 118.

3-pointers made – McBride 3, Hughes 1, Alcindor 1 (CC); Barnard 4, Boyle 3, Phillips 1, Irvin 3, Coleman 3, Stone 1 (PNW). Team fouls – Calumet 15, PNW 12.

Saturday’s Late Result

Men’s Basketball

Illinois State 81, Purdue Northwest 71

PNW (32-39)

Anthony Barnard 14, Gregory Boyle 11, Mikell Cooper 10, Jyrus Freels 8, Anthony Irvin 6, Sangolay Njie 13, Jonte Coleman 4, Logan Phillips 2, Piotr Gago 2, Caleb Zurliene 1, Jacob Stone 0, Kai Steinman 0, Joan Giner 0. Totals – 29-73 7-10 71.

ILLINOIS STATE (39-42)

Reeves 20, Chatman 12, Lewis 10, Freeman 8, Fleming Jr. 5, Strong 9, Schmitt 8, Washington 5, McChesney 2, Sissoko 2, Ndiaye 0, Andrews 0. Totals – 32-68 10-18 81.

3-pointers made – Barnard 2, Irvin 2, Njie 1, Coleman 1 (PNW); Reeves 2, Lewis 1, Freeman 1, Strong 2, Washington 1 (ISU). Team fouls – PNW 15, ISU 7.

Note: This game was considered an exhibition for Purdue Northwest.

