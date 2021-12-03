 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Volleyball

Thursday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

Drake 73, Valparaiso 66

VALPO (32-34)

Kithier 7, Taylor 11, Krikke 20, Gordon 2, Anderson 13, Edwards 7, DeAveiro 6, Young 0, Woodyard 0, Barrett 0. Totals – 27-56 8-11 66.

DRAKE (40-33)

Totals – 27-59 10-15 73.

3-point field goals: Valpo 4-16 (Taylor, Krikke, Anderson, Edwards); Drake 9-23. Rebounds: Valpo 30 (Kithier 6); Drake 37. Assists: Valpo 4 (DeAveiro 2); Drake 12. Steals: Valpo 6 (Kithier 2, Taylor 2); Drake 3. Team fouls: Valpo 14, Drake 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Drake 4-3 (1-0 MVC), Valparaiso 3-5 (0-1).

 

