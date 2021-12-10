 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
Volleyball

Thursday’s Late Results

Men’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 81, Purdue Northwest 76

GRAND VALLEY STATE (42-39)

Totals – 31-59 16-22 81.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (38-38)

Zurliene 8, Barnard 22, Giner 4, Cooper 23, Irvin 10, Coleman 6, Stone 0, Steinman 3. Totals – 27-59 12-14 76.

3-point field goals: GVS 3-14; PNW 10-33 (Zurliene 2, Barnard 2, Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Coleman 2). Rebounds: GVS 35; PNW 31 (Barnard 9). Assists: GVS 11; PNW 14 (Steinman 4). Steals: GVS 5; PNW 6 (Barnard 2, Irvin 2). Team fouls: Grand Valley State 16, Purdue Northwest 20. Fouled out: Zurliene, Giner (PNW). Records: Grand Valley State 7-1 (2-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 3-7 (0-3).

