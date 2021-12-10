Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Thursday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 81, Purdue Northwest 76
GRAND VALLEY STATE (42-39)
Totals – 31-59 16-22 81.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (38-38)
Zurliene 8, Barnard 22, Giner 4, Cooper 23, Irvin 10, Coleman 6, Stone 0, Steinman 3. Totals – 27-59 12-14 76.
3-point field goals: GVS 3-14; PNW 10-33 (Zurliene 2, Barnard 2, Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Coleman 2). Rebounds: GVS 35; PNW 31 (Barnard 9). Assists: GVS 11; PNW 14 (Steinman 4). Steals: GVS 5; PNW 6 (Barnard 2, Irvin 2). Team fouls: Grand Valley State 16, Purdue Northwest 20. Fouled out: Zurliene, Giner (PNW). Records: Grand Valley State 7-1 (2-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 3-7 (0-3).