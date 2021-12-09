 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Women’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 73, Purdue Northwest 49

GRAND VALLEY STATE (25-14-22-12)

Totals – 28-56 10-13 73.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (18-6-14-11)

Shaw 20, McDowell 7, Devalkenaere 3, Roepke 3, Jackson 0, R. Courier 6, Brockington 4, Shelton 4, Galbraith 2, Simmons 0, Rogers 0, P. Courier 0, Austin 0. Totals – 17-44 12-22 49.

3-point field goals: GVS 7-18; PNW 3-13 (McDowell, Roepke, Shaw). Rebounds: GVS 41; PNW 22 (Shaw 5). Assists: GVS 13; PNW 7 (Jackson 3). Steals: GVS 2; PNW 4 (Shaw 2). Team fouls: Grand Valley State 20, Purdue Northwest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Grand Valley State 7-1 (2-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 2-6 (0-3).

