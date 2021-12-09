Check out local college results from Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Women’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 73, Purdue Northwest 49
GRAND VALLEY STATE (25-14-22-12)
Totals – 28-56 10-13 73.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (18-6-14-11)
Shaw 20, McDowell 7, Devalkenaere 3, Roepke 3, Jackson 0, R. Courier 6, Brockington 4, Shelton 4, Galbraith 2, Simmons 0, Rogers 0, P. Courier 0, Austin 0. Totals – 17-44 12-22 49.
3-point field goals: GVS 7-18; PNW 3-13 (McDowell, Roepke, Shaw). Rebounds: GVS 41; PNW 22 (Shaw 5). Assists: GVS 13; PNW 7 (Jackson 3). Steals: GVS 2; PNW 4 (Shaw 2). Team fouls: Grand Valley State 20, Purdue Northwest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Grand Valley State 7-1 (2-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 2-6 (0-3).