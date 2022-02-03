Check out local college results from Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

South Suburban 103, East West (JV) 47
Minor 10, Nnebedum 12, Taylor 24, Donatlan 24, Smith 8, Cavette 0, Brundidge 2, Atisso 2, Knighten 4, Bartmann 2, Ramonas 5, Heffner 10, Wood 0. Totals – 42-73 13-17 103.
3-point field goals; East West (JV) 4-23; South Suburban 6-18 (Nnebedum 4, Minor, Taylor). Rebounds: East West (JV) 25; South Suburban 48 (Minor 10). Assists: East West (JV) 7; South Suburban 28 (Minor 13). Steals: East West (JV) 8, South Suburban 17 (Donatlan 5). Team fouls: East West (JV) 15, South Suburban 19. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 21-0.
Purdue Northwest 93, Michigan Tech 89 (OT) MICHIGAN TECH (14-24-19-23-9) PURDUE NORTHWEST (14-16-26-24-13)
Schmidt 20, Courier 12, McDowell 3, Shelton 2, Jackson 2, Shaw 32, Devalkenaere 13, Galbraith 7, Simmons 0. Totals – 31-62 24-28 93.
3-point field goals: Michigan Tech 8-14; Purdue Northwest 7-16 (Shaw 2, Schmidt, Courier, McDowell, Devalkenaere, Galbraith). Rebounds: MT 29; PW 33 (Schmidt 8, Devalkenaere 8). Assists: MT 16; PNW 14 (Galbraith 5). Steals: MT 4; PNW 5 (Devalkenaere). Team fouls: MT 21, PNW 20. Fouled out: None. Records: Purdue Northwest 7-14 (4-10 GLIAC), Michigan Tech 12-7 (7-4).
PHOTOS: Indiana Northwest hosts Spring Arbor in women's basketball
Indiana Northwest’s Sarah Martin goes past Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz to the basket in the second quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Spring Arbor’s Sydney Aunins tries to stop Indiana Northwest’s Karli Miller as she goes to the basket in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest head coach Jesse Ford talks with Lauren Smolen before she enters the game in the third quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Katelyn Halfacre and Sarah Martin disrupt Spring Arbor’s Natalie Shellberg as she looks to pass the ball in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Katelyn Halfacre takes a shot with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson, Michaela Schmidt, Karli Miller, Meghan Long and Sarah Martin listen to head coach Jesse Ford before the game against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Samantha Martin gets a shot off with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Sydney Aunins in the second quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Michaela Schmidt steals the ball from Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge with Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson goes to the basket against Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge early in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Alyna Santiago and Sarah Martin pressure Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the fourth quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Alyna Santiago swats the ball away from Spring Arbor’s Cierra Lipps in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Meghan Long reaches for the rebound against Spring Arbor’s Daelynn Jackson in the firs quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Meghan Long takes a shot with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Alex Long in the second quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Michaela Schmidt goes past Spring Arbor’s Taylor Folkema as she looks to the basket in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s women’s basketball head coach Jesse Ford directs the RedHawks from the bench in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson looks up to the basket with pressure from Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge in the fourth quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson goes for the loose rebound against Spring Arbor’s Grace Shoobridge in the first quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest's Lauren Smollen fends off Spring Arbor's Taylor Folkema at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Sarah Martin chases down the pass intended for Spring Arbor’s Abby Schwartz in the fourth quarter at IU Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s Lauren Smolen stops Spring Arbor’s Taylor Folkema as she goes up for a shot in the third quarter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest’s women’s basketball head coach Jesse Ford directs the Redhawk’s from the bench in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana Northwest head coach Jesse Ford talks with Michaela Schmidt, Karli Miller and Katelyn Halfacre during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Spring Arbor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
