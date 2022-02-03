 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Men’s Basketball

South Suburban 103, East West (JV) 47

EAST WEST (25-22)

Totals – 16-51 11-22 47.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (49-54)

Minor 10, Nnebedum 12, Taylor 24, Donatlan 24, Smith 8, Cavette 0, Brundidge 2, Atisso 2, Knighten 4, Bartmann 2, Ramonas 5, Heffner 10, Wood 0. Totals – 42-73 13-17 103.

3-point field goals; East West (JV) 4-23; South Suburban 6-18 (Nnebedum 4, Minor, Taylor). Rebounds: East West (JV) 25; South Suburban 48 (Minor 10). Assists: East West (JV) 7; South Suburban 28 (Minor 13). Steals: East West (JV) 8, South Suburban 17 (Donatlan 5). Team fouls: East West (JV) 15, South Suburban 19. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 21-0. 

Women’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest 93, Michigan Tech 89 (OT)

People are also reading…

MICHIGAN TECH (14-24-19-23-9)

Totals – 31-58 19-23 89.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (14-16-26-24-13)

Schmidt 20, Courier 12, McDowell 3, Shelton 2, Jackson 2, Shaw 32, Devalkenaere 13, Galbraith 7, Simmons 0. Totals – 31-62 24-28 93.

3-point field goals: Michigan Tech 8-14; Purdue Northwest 7-16 (Shaw 2, Schmidt, Courier, McDowell, Devalkenaere, Galbraith). Rebounds: MT 29; PW 33 (Schmidt 8, Devalkenaere 8). Assists: MT 16; PNW 14 (Galbraith 5). Steals: MT 4; PNW 5 (Devalkenaere). Team fouls: MT 21, PNW 20. Fouled out: None. Records: Purdue Northwest 7-14 (4-10 GLIAC), Michigan Tech 12-7 (7-4).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts