Check out local college results from Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Purdue Northwest 68, Davenport 55
PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-25-16-16)
Schmidt 3, Shelton 5, Courier 15, Jackson 4, McDowell 19, Shaw 8, Simmons 6, Galbraith 0, Devalkenaere 8, Roepke 0. Totals – 25-49 8-12 68.
3-point field goals: PNW 10-19 (McDowell 5, Courier 2, Schmidt, Shaw, Devalkenaere); Davenport 5-12. Rebounds: PNW 37 (McDowell 9); Davenport 30. Assists: PNW 14 (Jackson 4, Shaw 4); Davenport 8. Steals: PNW 4; Davenport 8. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 18, Davenport 15. Fouled out: Shelton (PNW). Records: Purdue Northwest 6-11 (3-7 GLIAC); Davenport 1-17 (0-10).
IU Northwest 82, Trinity Christian 73
Olivet Nazarene 105, Calumet 70
Totals – 41-60 15-20 105.
Alcindor 6, Falkner 10, Lee 5, Hughes 8, Mpie 10, Hill 3, Allen 0, McBride 14, Koko 2, Pointer 12, Pritchett 0. Totals – 28-71 3-6 70.
3-point field goals: ON 8-12; CCSJ 11-24 (McBride 4, Pointer 4, Falkner 2, Hill). Rebounds: ON 41; CCSJ 18 (Alcindor 4, Lee 4, Mpie 4). Assists: ON 19; CCSJ 15 (Alcindor 4). Steals: ON 3; CCSJ 1 (McBride). Team fouls: Olivet Nazarene 9, Calumet 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 20-3 (14-1 CCAC), Calumet 4-12 (3-11).
