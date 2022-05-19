 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Thursday, May 19, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

NJCAA Division I Midwest District Tournament

AT WABASH VALLEY

South Suburban 4, Logan 3

Logan;001 010 010 — 3 10 1 
South Suburban;002 100 10x — 4 6 0 

2B – Tanner. Pitching summary – SOUTH SUBURBAN – Burke (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Bosse (1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Kenyon (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Burke. SV – Kenyon. Leading hitters – SOUTH SUBURBAN – Mucha (2-3), Tanner (2B, RBI).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts