agate urgent

Check out local college results from Tuesday, April 5, 2022

  • 0

Baseball

Indianapolis 5-0, Purdue Northwest 1-3

Indianapolis;100;004;0;—;5;3;0

Purdue NW;000;010;0;—;1;5;1

Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Sam Shively (5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO), Joe Buikema (2 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Nowak (1-1). LP — Shively (2-1). Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Ethan Imlach (2-3, R).

Indianapolis;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

Purdue NW;000;010;20X;—;3;8;0

2B — Luke Montgomery, Tyler Schultz (PNW). Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Anthony Noble (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 SO), Joseph Sullivan (4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO). WP — Sullivan (3-1). LP — Bestul (0-2). Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Montgomery (2-4, 2 R), Schultz (2-3, R, RBI). Records: Indianapolis 11-15, Purdue NW 11-8.

Monday’s Late Result

People are also reading…

Baseball

Calumet College 7, Trinity International 3

Calumet;500;000;002;—;7;11;1

Trinity;101;000;010;—;3;4;2

2B — Cody Wilkens (CC). 3B — Sean Moore (CC); Lazaris (TI). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Zach Zborowski (6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Gerardo Hernandez (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). WP — Zborowski. LP — Olech. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Bubba Davenport (3-4, 2 R, BB), Sergio Olivares (3-5, 2 R). Records: Calumet College 7-21, 2-9; Trinity International 10-14, 3-7.

