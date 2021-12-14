Check out local college results from Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Men’s Basketball
South Suburban 93, Moraine Valley 71
MORAINE VALLEY (37-34)
Totals – 24-50 16-26 71.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (41-52)
Minor 23, Nnebedum 16, Taylor 24, Donatlan 14, Bartmann 2, Cavette 0, Smith 8, Brundidge 2, Atisso 0, Knighten 0, Ramonas 0, Heffner 4. Totals – 35-57 17-25 93.
3-point field goals: Moraine Valley 7-21; South Suburban 6-11 (Nnebedum 4, Taylor 2). Rebounds: Moraine Valley 28; South Suburban 34 (Taylor 8). Assists: Moraine Valley 8; South Suburban 14 (Minor 4, Taylor 4). Steals: Moraine Valley 1; South Suburban 8 (Taylor 8). Team fouls: Moraine Valley 18, South Suburban 23. Fouled out: Purcell (MV).