 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

  • 0

Men's Basketball

South Suburban 78, Benedictine JV 73

BENEDICTINE JV (35-38)

Totals – 26-61 10-16 73.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (39-39)

Minor 27, Nnebedum 5, Donatlan 20, Smith 7, Atisso 0, Taylor 15, Cavette 0, Knighten 1, Bartmann 0, Heffner 0, Wood 3. Totals – 26-56 22-27 78.

3-point field goals: Benedictine JV 11-27; South Suburban 4-15 (Minor, Nnebedum, Donatlan, Wood). Rebounds: Benedictine JV 35; South Suburban 33 (Donatlan 7). Assists: Benedictine JV 14; South Suburban 12 (Minor 6). Steals: Benedictine JV 6; South Suburban 14 (Minor 4, Donatlan 4, Taylor 4). Team fouls: Benedictine JV 16; South Suburban 15. Fouled out: Agwomoh (B); Taylor (SS). Records: South Suburban 23-0.

Monday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

People are also reading…

IU Northwest 80, Governors State 65

IU NORTHWEST (45-35)

Sims 7, Houston 0, Watkins 17, Johnson 25, Weston 0, Tatum 3, Hernandez 6, Constandars 3, Crosby 7, Peace 10, Washington 2. Totals – 31-69 10-13 80.

GOVERNORS STATE (19-46)

Totals – 24-68 11-21 65.

3-point field goals: IUN 8-21 (Johnson 3, Sims, Watkins, Tatum, Constandars, Crosby); GS 6-22. Rebounds: IUN 44 (Johnson 11); GS 46. Assists: IUN 22 (Johnson 7); GS 21. Steals: IUN 2 (Watkins, Peace); GS 4. Team fouls: IUN 19, GS 14. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 19-6 (13-5 CCAC), Governors State 9-15 (6-11).

Olivet Nazarene 117, Calumet 61

CALUMET (20-41)

Miller 3, Alcindor 0, Lee 5, Koko 2, Mpie 10, Howze 0, Jackson 0, Hill 0, Allen 0, McBride 10, Pointer 9, Hughes 19, Pritchett 3. Totals – 23-71 11-18 61.

OLIVET NAZARENE (57-60)

Totals — 48-80 10-15 117.

3-point field goals: CCSJ 4-21 (McBride 2, Pointer, Pritchett); ON 11-27. Rebounds: CCSJ 29 (Mpie 8); ON 56. Assists: CCSJ 12 (McBride 3); ON 34. Steals: CCSJ 8 (Koko 2); ON 4. Team fouls: CCSJ 15, ON 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 23-3 (17-1 CCAC), Calumet 5-15 (4-14).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts