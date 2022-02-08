Check out local college results from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Men's Basketball
South Suburban 78, Benedictine JV 73
BENEDICTINE JV (35-38)
Totals – 26-61 10-16 73.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (39-39)
Minor 27, Nnebedum 5, Donatlan 20, Smith 7, Atisso 0, Taylor 15, Cavette 0, Knighten 1, Bartmann 0, Heffner 0, Wood 3. Totals – 26-56 22-27 78.
3-point field goals: Benedictine JV 11-27; South Suburban 4-15 (Minor, Nnebedum, Donatlan, Wood). Rebounds: Benedictine JV 35; South Suburban 33 (Donatlan 7). Assists: Benedictine JV 14; South Suburban 12 (Minor 6). Steals: Benedictine JV 6; South Suburban 14 (Minor 4, Donatlan 4, Taylor 4). Team fouls: Benedictine JV 16; South Suburban 15. Fouled out: Agwomoh (B); Taylor (SS). Records: South Suburban 23-0.
Monday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 80, Governors State 65
IU NORTHWEST (45-35)
Sims 7, Houston 0, Watkins 17, Johnson 25, Weston 0, Tatum 3, Hernandez 6, Constandars 3, Crosby 7, Peace 10, Washington 2. Totals – 31-69 10-13 80.
GOVERNORS STATE (19-46)
Totals – 24-68 11-21 65.
3-point field goals: IUN 8-21 (Johnson 3, Sims, Watkins, Tatum, Constandars, Crosby); GS 6-22. Rebounds: IUN 44 (Johnson 11); GS 46. Assists: IUN 22 (Johnson 7); GS 21. Steals: IUN 2 (Watkins, Peace); GS 4. Team fouls: IUN 19, GS 14. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 19-6 (13-5 CCAC), Governors State 9-15 (6-11).
Olivet Nazarene 117, Calumet 61
CALUMET (20-41)
Miller 3, Alcindor 0, Lee 5, Koko 2, Mpie 10, Howze 0, Jackson 0, Hill 0, Allen 0, McBride 10, Pointer 9, Hughes 19, Pritchett 3. Totals – 23-71 11-18 61.
OLIVET NAZARENE (57-60)
Totals — 48-80 10-15 117.
3-point field goals: CCSJ 4-21 (McBride 2, Pointer, Pritchett); ON 11-27. Rebounds: CCSJ 29 (Mpie 8); ON 56. Assists: CCSJ 12 (McBride 3); ON 34. Steals: CCSJ 8 (Koko 2); ON 4. Team fouls: CCSJ 15, ON 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 23-3 (17-1 CCAC), Calumet 5-15 (4-14).