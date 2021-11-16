Check out local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Women’s Basketball
Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62
VALPO (12-16-16-18)
Grace White 22, Shay Frederick 15, Carie Weinman 5, Maya Dunson 6, Caitlimn Morrison 5, Olivia Brown 0, Molly Sheehan 0, Cara VanKempen 2, Leah Earnest 7. Lauren Gunn 0. Totals – 22-54 9-11 62.
MSU (23-13-24-13)
Winston 17, Smith 2, Ekh 11, Joiner 9, Clouden 18, Farquhar 12, Parks 4, Jacqmain 0. Totals – 27-61 10-10 73.
3-pointers made – White 4, Frederick 2, Weinman 1, Morrison 1, Earnest 1 (V); Winston 4, Ekh 2, Joiner 1, Clouden 2 (MSU). Team fouls – Valpo 17, MSU 14. Records: MSU 3-0, Valpo 0-3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.