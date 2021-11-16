 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Basketball stock
The Times

Women’s Basketball

Michigan State 73, Valparaiso 62

VALPO (12-16-16-18)

Grace White 22, Shay Frederick 15, Carie Weinman 5, Maya Dunson 6, Caitlimn Morrison 5, Olivia Brown 0, Molly Sheehan 0, Cara VanKempen 2, Leah Earnest 7. Lauren Gunn 0. Totals – 22-54 9-11 62.

MSU (23-13-24-13)

Winston 17, Smith 2, Ekh 11, Joiner 9, Clouden 18, Farquhar 12, Parks 4, Jacqmain 0. Totals – 27-61 10-10 73.

3-pointers made – White 4, Frederick 2, Weinman 1, Morrison 1, Earnest 1 (V); Winston 4, Ekh 2, Joiner 1, Clouden 2 (MSU). Team fouls – Valpo 17, MSU 14. Records: MSU 3-0, Valpo 0-3.

