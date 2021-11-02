 Skip to main content
Check out local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Men's Basketball

South Suburban 83, CBG Prep 38

CBG PREP (12-26)

Totals – 13-56 8-15 38

SOUTH SUBURBAN (36-47)

Damarco Minor 11, Nmesomachi Nnebedum 11, Cam Donatlan 12, Jonathan Brundidge 9, Cameron Bartmann 4, Damonte Taylor 11, Greg Cavette 0, Chris Smith 2, Osiris Atisso 0, Nuri Knighten 0, Dominykas Ramonas 2, Antoni Levy 10, Chris Heffner 11. Totals – 34-66 8-14 83.

3-point field goals: CBG Prep 4-25; South Suburban 7-17 (Nnebedum 3, Donatla 2, Minor, Brundidge). Rebounds: CBG Prep 31; South Suburban 50 (Taylor 9). Assists: CBG Prep 0; South Suburban 17 (Donatlan 6). Steals: CBG Prep 7; South Suburban 11 (Taylor 3). Team fouls: CBG Prep 12, South Suburban 17. Fouled out: Worthy (CBGP). Records: South Suburban 1-0.

Women’s Basketball

Goshen 72, IU Northwest 71 (OT)

IU NORTHWEST (16-14-8-27-6)

Sarah Martin 21, Michaela Schmidt 18, Samantha Martin 14, Alyna Santiago 12, Tiara Jackson 0, Lauren Smolen 4, Jennifer Tomasic 2. Totals – 23-57 21-27 71.

GOSHEN (19-18-17-11-7)

Totals – 27-70 11-18 72.

3-point field goals: IUN 4-17 (Sarah Martin 2-5, Schmidt 1-4, Santiago 1-8); Goshen 7-20. Rebounds: IUN 37 (Samantha Martin 10); Goshen 45. Assists: IUN 15 (Santiago 6); Goshen 12. Steals: IUN 17 (Santiago 8); Goshen 19. Team fouls: IU Northwest 17, Goshen 21. Fouled out: Smolen (IUN); Mohamed (G). Records: Goshen 2-0, IU Northwest 1-2.

