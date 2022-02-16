Check out local college results from Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest 68, Northwood 65
NORTHWOOD (24-51)
Totals – 26-58 11-15 65.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (31-37)
Zurliene 8, Barnard 26, Gago 4, Phillips 17, Irvin 3, Steinman 0, Sangolay 2, Freels 8, Giner 0. Totals – 23-56 18-24 68.
3-point field goals: Northwood 2-16; PNW 4-16 (Barnard 2, Phillips, Irvin). Rebounds: Northwood 39; PNW 29 (Barnard 7, Freels 7). Assists: Northwood 8; PNW 14 (Barnard 3, Irvin 3). Steals: Northwood 6; PNW 10 (Barnard 3, Irvin 3). Team fouls: Northwood 19, PNW 13. Fouled out: Smith (N); Gago (PNW). Records: Purdue Northwest 6-19, Northwood 4-17.
Women’s Basketball
IU South Bend 59, IU Northwest 54
IU SOUTH BEND (19-10-10-20)
Totals – 17-58 21-24 59.
IU NORTHWEST (15-14-6-19)
Sarah Martin 5, Miller 3, Long 6, Jackson 19, Schmidt 10, Halfacre 5, Samantha Martin 0, Smolen 4, Wirey 2. Totals – 19-58 15-22 54.
3-point field goals: IUSB 4-29; IUN 1-16 (Halfacre). Rebounds: IUSB 40; IUN 43 (Jackson 13). Assists: IUSB 12; IUN 15 (Miller 4). Steals: IUSB 9; IUN 8 (Miller 3). Team fouls: IUSB 20, IUN 16. Fouled out: Fisher (IUSB); Miller (IUN). Records: IU South Bend 22-6 (15-5 CCAC), IU Northwest 19-8 (14-6).
Trinity International 89, Calumet 50
CALUMET (14-8-11-17)
M. Coleman 4, Clark 22, Davis 13, Butler 2, Frierson 7, Pritchett 0, A. Coleman 0, Esquivel 2. Totals – 24-75 2-5 50.
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL (21-24-27-17)
Totals – 35-71 9-10 89.
3-point field goals: Calumet 0-6; TI 10-27. Rebounds: Calumet 26 (Frierson 6); TI 48. Assists: Calumet 7 (Butler 4); TI 26. Steals: Calumet 8 (Clark 3); TI 10. Team fouls: Calumet 9, TI 5. Fouled out: None. Records: Trinity International 10-15 (5-14 CCAC), Calumet 0-22 (0-21).
Tuesday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
South Suburban 103, Truman 39
TRUMAN (12-27)
Totals – 12-50 11-15 39.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (60-43)
Nnebedum 22, Taylor 14, Donatlan 9, Smith 0, Wood 7, Cavette 0, Brundidge 6, Atisso 11, Knighten 6, Bartmann 10, Ramonas 14, Heffner 4. Totals – 43-79 3-6 103.
3-point field goals: Truman 4-21; SS 14-30 (Nnebedum 6, Wood, Atisso 3, Ramonas 4). Rebounds: Truman 23; SS 57 (Donatlan 12, Bartmann 10). Assists: Truman 4; SS 29 (Donatlan 9, Knighten 7). Steals: Truman 2; SS 16 (Nnebedum 4, Heffner 4). Team fouls: Truman 7, South Suburban 13. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 26-0.
on 9. Steals: Calumet 9 (Pointer 3, Miller 3); Judson 5. Team fouls: Calumet 18, Judson 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Judson 13-15 (10-10 CCAC), Calumet 5-19 (4-17).