Check out local college results from Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Wednesday's Results
Women's Basketball
Cardinal Stritch 75, Calumet 44
CALUMET (9-8-15-12)
Coleman 3, Davis 5, Butler 12, Frierson 21, Esquivel 3. Totals – 16-61 8-13 44.
CARDINAL STRITCH (27-11-22-15)
Totals – 30-67 3-10 75.
3-point field goals: Calumet 4-14 (Butler 2, Coleman, Frierson); Stritch 12-24. Rebounds: Calumet 26 (Davis 7); Stritch 61. Assists: Calumet 4 (Coleman 3); Stritch 24. Steals: Calumet 12 (Frierson 6); Stritch 4. Team fouls: Calumet 9, Stritch 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Cardinal Stritch 4-12 (2-8 CCAC), Calumet College 0-11 (0-10).
IU Northwest 82, Roosevelt 66
IU NORTHWEST (30-20-18-14)
Jackson 13, M. Schmidt 11, Sarah Martin 9, Miller 7, Long 0, Foutz 0, Halfacre 14, Samantha Martin 2, Santiago 10, Smolen 14, Wirey 2, E. Schmidt 0. Totals – 30-66 15-17 82.
ROOSEVELT (8-23-15-20)
Totals – 20-70 15-22 66.
3-point field goals: IUN 7-25 (M. Schmidt, Martin, Halfacre 4, Santiago); Roosevelt 11-43. Rebounds: IUN 59 (M. Schmidt 11); Roosevelt 29. Assists: IUN 20 (Sarah Martin 7); Roosevelt 13. Steals: IUN 5; Roosevelt 17. Team fouls: IUN 16, Roosevelt 14. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 13-5 (8-3 CCAC), Roosevelt 5-8 (4-5)..
Tuesday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
Loyola 81, Valparaiso 74 (2 OT)
VALPARAISO (30-25-11-8)
Kithier 7, Taylor 17, Krikke 4, Ruedinger 8, King 16, Edwards 20, DeAveiro 2, Gordon 0, Woodyard 0, Hedstrom 0. Totals – 29-54 7-10 74.
LOYOLA (22-33-11-15)
Totals – 27-63 19-23 81.
3-point field goals: Valpo 9-22 (Taylor 3, Ruedinger 2, King, Edwards 3); Loyola 8-26. Rebounds: Valpo 36 (Kithier 9); Loyola 28. Assists: Valpo 9 (Kithier 4); Loyola 15. Steals: Valpo 5 (Edwards 3); Loyola 10. Team fouls: Valpo 21, Loyola 10. Fouled out: Kithier (V). Records: Loyola 12-2 (3-0 MVC); Valparaiso 8-9 (1-4).