agate urgent

Check out local college results from Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Men’s Basketball

Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56

BRADLEY (37-34)

Totals – 28-57 8-11 71.

VALPARAISO (22-34)

Ruedinger 7, Taylor 9, Anderson 0, Krikke 18, King 11, DeAveiro 0, Gordon 1, Edwards 7, Hedstrom 0, Woodyard 3. Totals – 22-51 8-11 56.

3-point field goals: Bradley 7-19; Valpo 4-19 (Ruedinger, Taylor, Edwards, Woodyard). Rebounds: Bradley 32; Valpo 26 (Krikke 6). Assists: Bradley 20; Valpo 8 (Krikke 5). Steals: Bradley 10; Valpo 7 (King 3). Team fouls: Bradley 11, Valpo 8. Fouled out: None. Records: Bradley 11-10 (5-4 MVC), Valparaiso 10-11 (3-6).

Women's Basketball

Olivet Nazarene 110, Calumet 58

OLIVET NAZARENE (22-36-32-20)

Totals – 39-98 12-19 110.

CALUMET (10-12-20-16)

Coleman 4, Clark 20, Davis 11, Butler 2, Frierson 12, Pritchett 2, Esquivel 7. Totals – 27-70 4-7 58.

3-point field goals: ON ; CCSJ 0-6. Rebounds: ON 56; CCSJ 35 (Clark 9). Assists: ON 25; CCSJ 10 (Clark 3, Butler 3). Steals: ON 19; CCSJ 7 (Clark 2, Frierson 2). Team fouls: ON 10, CCSJ 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 14-8 (11-4 CCAC), Calumet 0-15 (0-14).

.

Tuesday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

South Suburban 90, Bosco 45

BOSCO (28-17)

Harvey 3, Christmas 9, Woods 5, Ajiboye 15, Bubash 5, Crews 0, Williams 2, Jones 4, Osowski 0, Treech 0, Polovic 2. Totals – 17-50 6-13 45.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (45-45)

Minor 15, Nnebedum 14, Taylor 19, Donatlan 22, Bartmann 2, Cavette 1, Smith 6, Brundidge 2, Atisso 2, Knighten 4, Ramonas 0, Heffner 3, Wood 0. Totals – 39-72 6-7 90.

3-point field goals: Bosco 5-20 (Harvey, Christmas, Woods, Ajiboye, Bubash); South Suburban 6-21 (Nnebedum 4, Minor, Heffner). Rebounds: Bosco 28 (Ajiboye 8); South Suburban 43 (Donatlan 8). Assists: Bosco 6 (Harvey 3); South Suburban 24 (Minor 11). Steals: Bosco 5 (Jones 3); South Suburban 21 (Minor 6, Taylor 6). Team fouls: Bosco 5, South Suburban 13. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 18-0.

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso press conference following loss to Bradley: Jan. 26, 2022

