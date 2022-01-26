Check out local college results from Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56
Ruedinger 7, Taylor 9, Anderson 0, Krikke 18, King 11, DeAveiro 0, Gordon 1, Edwards 7, Hedstrom 0, Woodyard 3. Totals – 22-51 8-11 56.
3-point field goals: Bradley 7-19; Valpo 4-19 (Ruedinger, Taylor, Edwards, Woodyard). Rebounds: Bradley 32; Valpo 26 (Krikke 6). Assists: Bradley 20; Valpo 8 (Krikke 5). Steals: Bradley 10; Valpo 7 (King 3). Team fouls: Bradley 11, Valpo 8. Fouled out: None. Records: Bradley 11-10 (5-4 MVC), Valparaiso 10-11 (3-6).
Olivet Nazarene 110, Calumet 58
OLIVET NAZARENE (22-36-32-20)
Totals – 39-98 12-19 110.
Coleman 4, Clark 20, Davis 11, Butler 2, Frierson 12, Pritchett 2, Esquivel 7. Totals – 27-70 4-7 58.
3-point field goals: ON ; CCSJ 0-6. Rebounds: ON 56; CCSJ 35 (Clark 9). Assists: ON 25; CCSJ 10 (Clark 3, Butler 3). Steals: ON 19; CCSJ 7 (Clark 2, Frierson 2). Team fouls: ON 10, CCSJ 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 14-8 (11-4 CCAC), Calumet 0-15 (0-14).
South Suburban 90, Bosco 45
Harvey 3, Christmas 9, Woods 5, Ajiboye 15, Bubash 5, Crews 0, Williams 2, Jones 4, Osowski 0, Treech 0, Polovic 2. Totals – 17-50 6-13 45.
Minor 15, Nnebedum 14, Taylor 19, Donatlan 22, Bartmann 2, Cavette 1, Smith 6, Brundidge 2, Atisso 2, Knighten 4, Ramonas 0, Heffner 3, Wood 0. Totals – 39-72 6-7 90.
3-point field goals: Bosco 5-20 (Harvey, Christmas, Woods, Ajiboye, Bubash); South Suburban 6-21 (Nnebedum 4, Minor, Heffner). Rebounds: Bosco 28 (Ajiboye 8); South Suburban 43 (Donatlan 8). Assists: Bosco 6 (Harvey 3); South Suburban 24 (Minor 11). Steals: Bosco 5 (Jones 3); South Suburban 21 (Minor 6, Taylor 6). Team fouls: Bosco 5, South Suburban 13. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 18-0.
PHOTOS: Indiana Northwest hosts Spring Arbor in women's basketball
