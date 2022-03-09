Check out local college results from Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Purdue Northwest 3-3, Minot State 2-1
Minot State;100 001 0 — 2 6 2 Purdue Northwest;020 100 x — 3 5 0
2B – Williams, Cardoso (WS); Montgomery (PNW). 3B – Gasbarro (PNW). HR – Apodaca (MS). Pitching summary – Minot State – Badger (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Schmich (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO). Purdue Northwest – Sielatycki (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), R. Gallagher (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Buikema (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Sielatycki (1-0). LP – Badger (0-1). SV – Buikema (2). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Montgomery (2-3, 2B, RBI), Gasbarro (3B, 2 R), J. Gallagher (RBI), Matthys (R).
Minot State;100 000 000 — 1 8 3 Purdue Northwest;100 200 00x — 3 7 0
2B – Cardoso (MS); Montgomery, Fumagalli (PNW). Pitching summary – Minot State – B. Gallagher (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Newman (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Yost (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB 1 SO). Purdue Northwest – Sullivan (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Baker (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Burgh (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Shively (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB 1 SO). WP – Sullivan (2-0). LP – B. Gallagher (0-1). SV – Shively (1). Leading hitters – Montgomery (2-4, 2B, R), Fumagalli (2B, R), Hilbrich (2-3), Gasbarro (R), Schultz (RBI), Andrews (RBI). Records: Purdue Northwest 6-1, Minot State 6-9.
SINGLES — Deniz Khazan (B) d. Olivia Czerwonka 6-3, 6-0; Xiyao Wang (B) d.Claire Czerwonka 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; Kim Moosbacher (B) d. Amanda Tabanera 6-2, 6-0; Daniela Farfan (B) d. Demi Jhaveri 6-0, 6-1; Madeline Bosnjak (B) d. Mia Bertino 6-1, 6-2; Angela Leweurs (B) d. I. Schoolcraft 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Khazan/Bosnjak (B) d. C. Czerwonka/O. Czerwonka 6-3; Jil Engelmann/Helene Scholsen (B) d. Schoolcraft/Tabanera 6-0; Mariia Skyba/Leweurs (B) d. Jhaveri/Allison McConnell 6-2.
RECORDS – Barry 12-0, Valparais 6-6.
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,3,4,6,5,2).
PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Loyola in men's basketball
021722-spt-bkc-vu_11
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards pressures Loyola’s Keith Clemons on defense in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_12
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier goes to the basket against Loyola’s Chris Knight in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_22
Valparaiso’s Darius DeAveiro takes a shot against Loyola’s Braden Norris in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_3
Valparaiso’s Preston Ruedinger scoops up the loose ball on his way up the court in the opening minute against Loyola Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_16
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Loyola in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_13
Loyola’s Lucas Williamson turns back outside against Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke and Kobe King in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_17
Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor puts a shot up over Loyola’s Jacob Hutson in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_20
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards looks up to the basket against Loyola’s Tom Welch in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_18
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier goes between Loyola’s Aher Uguak and Lucas Williamson to the basket in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_7
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier tries to stop Loyola’s Aher Uguak under the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_9
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke goes up to try and stop Loyola’s Lucas Williamson near the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_10
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards goes up over Loyola’s Aher Uguak for the rebound in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_19
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke tries to stop Loyola’s Tom Welch at the basket in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_2
Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier and Preston Ruedinger pressure Loyola’s Tate Hall under the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_8
Loyola coach Drew Valentine directs the Ramblers from the bench in the first half Wednesday evening at Valparaiso University.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_15
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Loyola in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_6
Valparaiso’s Kobe King gets a shot off with a challenge from Loyola’s Tate Hall in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_14
Valparaiso’s Kobe King takes a shot with pressure from Loyola’s Chris Knight late in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_1
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards collides with Loyola’s Braden Norris as he tries to get to the basket in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_5
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke takes a shot with pressure from Loyola’s Chris Knight in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_4
Valparaiso’s Preston Ruedinger gets to the basket ahead of Loyola’s Braden Norris in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_21
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards gets shot off over Loyola’s Lucas Williamson in the second half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
