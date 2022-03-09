 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local college results from Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Baseball

Purdue Northwest 3-3, Minot State 2-1

Minot State;100 001 0 — 2 6 2 
Purdue Northwest;020 100 x — 3 5 0 

2B – Williams, Cardoso (WS); Montgomery (PNW). 3B – Gasbarro (PNW). HR – Apodaca (MS). Pitching summary – Minot State – Badger (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Schmich (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO). Purdue Northwest – Sielatycki (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), R. Gallagher (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Buikema (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Sielatycki (1-0). LP – Badger (0-1). SV – Buikema (2). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Montgomery (2-3, 2B, RBI), Gasbarro (3B, 2 R), J. Gallagher (RBI), Matthys (R).

Minot State;100 000 000 — 1 8 3 
Purdue Northwest;100 200 00x — 3 7 0 

2B – Cardoso (MS); Montgomery, Fumagalli (PNW). Pitching summary – Minot State – B. Gallagher (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Newman (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Yost (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB 1 SO). Purdue Northwest – Sullivan (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Baker (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Burgh (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Shively (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB 1 SO). WP – Sullivan (2-0). LP – B. Gallagher (0-1). SV – Shively (1). Leading hitters – Montgomery (2-4, 2B, R), Fumagalli (2B, R), Hilbrich (2-3), Gasbarro (R), Schultz (RBI), Andrews (RBI). Records: Purdue Northwest 6-1, Minot State 6-9.

Women’s Tennis

Barry 7, Valparaiso 0

AT BARRY

SINGLES — Deniz Khazan (B) d. Olivia Czerwonka 6-3, 6-0; Xiyao Wang (B) d.Claire Czerwonka 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; Kim Moosbacher (B) d. Amanda Tabanera 6-2, 6-0; Daniela Farfan (B) d. Demi Jhaveri 6-0, 6-1; Madeline Bosnjak (B) d. Mia Bertino 6-1, 6-2; Angela Leweurs (B) d. I. Schoolcraft 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Khazan/Bosnjak (B) d. C. Czerwonka/O. Czerwonka 6-3; Jil Engelmann/Helene Scholsen (B) d. Schoolcraft/Tabanera 6-0; Mariia Skyba/Leweurs (B) d. Jhaveri/Allison McConnell 6-2.

RECORDS – Barry 12-0, Valparais 6-6.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,3,4,6,5,2).

