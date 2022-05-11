Check out local college results from Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Softball
MVC Tournament
AT KILLIAN STADIUM, SPRINGFIELD, MO
Indiana State 9, Valparaiso 5
|Valparaiso;000 023 0 — 5 10 5
|Indiana State;401 202 x — 9 11 2
2B – Peyton Moeder, Kate Beckemeyer (V). Pitching summary – VALPO – Easton Seib (4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Caitlyn Kowalski (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Benko (14-14). LP – Seib (8-15). Leading hitters – VALPO – Moeder (2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Jaina Westphal (2-3, 2 RBI), Beckemeyer (2-4, 2B, R). Records – Indiana State 25-26, Valparaiso 14-33.
