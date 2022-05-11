 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Softball

MVC Tournament

AT KILLIAN STADIUM, SPRINGFIELD, MO

Indiana State 9, Valparaiso 5

Valparaiso;000 023 0 — 5 10 5 
Indiana State;401 202 x — 9 11 2 

2B – Peyton Moeder, Kate Beckemeyer (V). Pitching summary – VALPO – Easton Seib (4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Caitlyn Kowalski (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Benko (14-14). LP – Seib (8-15). Leading hitters – VALPO – Moeder (2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Jaina Westphal (2-3, 2 RBI), Beckemeyer (2-4, 2B, R). Records – Indiana State 25-26, Valparaiso 14-33.

