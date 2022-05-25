Check out local college results from Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Baseball
MVC Tournament
AT MISSOURI STATE
(Single Elimination)
Indiana State 8, Valparaiso 0
|Valparaiso;000 000 000 — 0 1 3
|Indiana State;100 421 00x —8 8 0
Pitching summary – VALPO – Colin Fields (4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Connor Lockwood (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Nolan Lebamoff (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Zach Fricke (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Keegan Bates (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Jachec (9-2). LP – Fields (4-7). Leading hitters – VALPO – Jeremy Drudge (1-1). Records – Indiana State 26-20-1, Valparaiso 16-32.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.