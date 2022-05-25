 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out local college results from Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball 

MVC Tournament

AT MISSOURI STATE

(Single Elimination)

Indiana State 8, Valparaiso 0

Valparaiso;000 000 000 — 0 1 3
Indiana State;100 421 00x —8 8 0

Pitching summary – VALPO – Colin Fields (4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Connor Lockwood (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Nolan Lebamoff (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Zach Fricke (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Keegan Bates (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Jachec (9-2). LP – Fields (4-7). Leading hitters – VALPO – Jeremy Drudge (1-1). Records – Indiana State 26-20-1, Valparaiso 16-32.

