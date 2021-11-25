Check out local college results from Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Union 83, Purdue Northwest 66
UNION (45-38)
Totals – 31-64 11-16 83.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (38-28)
Zurliene 5, Freels 11, Boyle 11, Coleman 10, Irvin 13, Phillips 5, Njie 8, Steinman 3, Giner 0, Gago 0, Stone 0. Totals – 23-69 11-16 66.
3-point field goals: Union 10-24; PNW 9-35 (Coleman 3, Boyle 2, Irvin 2, Phillips, Steinman). Rebounds: Union 38; PNW 45 (Freels 12). Assists: Union 13; PNW 11 (Boyle 3, Coleman 3). Steals: Union 10, PNW 2. Team fouls: Union 18, Purdue Northwest 14. Fouled out: Nguidjol (U). Records: Union 6-0, Purdue Northwest 2-4.
Baha Mar Nassau Championship
AT NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS
(3rd Place)
Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64
VALPO (30-38)
Kithier 8, Taylor 5, Krikke 5, Gordon 7, Anderson 13, Young 7, DeAveiro 0, Edwards 23, Woodyard 0, Barrett 0. Totals – 24-53 8-12 68.
TULANE (33-31)
Totals – 20-54 19-24 64.
3-point field goals: Valpo 12-34 (Edwards 5, Anderson 3, Young 2, Taylor, Gordon); Tulane 5-19. Rebounds: Valpo 34 (Kithier 8, Anderson 8); Tulane 32. Assists: Valpo 13 (Kithier 5); Tulane 10. Steals: Valpo 5 (Edwards 3); Tulane 9. Team fouls: Valpo 16, Tulane 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Valparaiso 2-4, Tulane 2-4.
Tuesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 94, Olivet Nazarene 81
OLIVET NAZARENE (42-39)
Totals – 29-58 15-21 81.
IU NORTHWEST (46-48)
Tatum 16, Hernandez 9, Watkins 21, Johnson 21, Weston 9, Houston 3, Constandars 0, Crosby 2, Lynch 2, Peace 11, Washington 0. Totals – 35-67 11-13 94.
3-point field goals: ONU 8-18; IUN 13-32 (Tatum 4, Watkins 4, Johnson 2, Hernandez, Houston, Peace). Rebounds: ONU 37; IUN 31 (Johnson 7). Assists: ONU 22; IUN 26 (Tatum 7). Steals: ONU 3; IUN 10 (Johnson 2, Weston 2). Team fouls: ONU 14, IUN 21. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 5-3 (2-2 CCAC), Olivet Nazarene 7-2 (4-1).
Baha Mar Nassau Championship
AT NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS
(Semifinal)
Coastal Caroline 64, Valparaiso 61
COASTAL CAROLINA (26-38)
Totals – 27-70 6-12 64.
VALPARAISO (30-31)
Kithier 9, Taylor 15, Krikke 12, Gordon 0, Anderson 6, Barrett 0, DeAveiro 2, Edwards 13, Woodyard 3, Hedstrom 1. Totals – 23-57 6-9 61.
3-point field goals: CCU 4-19; Valpo 9-28 (Taylor 5, Edwards 3, Woodyard). Rebounds: CCU 42; Valpo 36 (Kithier 12). Assists: CCU 12; Valpo 10 (Kithier 3, Edwards 3). Steals: CCU 5; Valpo 5 (Kithier 2, Edwards 2). Team fouls: CCU 9, Valpo 10. Fouled out: None. Records: Coastal Carolina 2-1, Valparaiso 1-4.