Check out local college results from Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Basketball stock
The Times

Wednesday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

Union 83, Purdue Northwest 66

UNION (45-38)

Totals – 31-64 11-16 83.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (38-28)

Zurliene 5, Freels 11, Boyle 11, Coleman 10, Irvin 13, Phillips 5, Njie 8, Steinman 3, Giner 0, Gago 0, Stone 0. Totals – 23-69 11-16 66.

3-point field goals: Union 10-24; PNW 9-35 (Coleman 3, Boyle 2, Irvin 2, Phillips, Steinman). Rebounds: Union 38; PNW 45 (Freels 12). Assists: Union 13; PNW 11 (Boyle 3, Coleman 3). Steals: Union 10, PNW 2. Team fouls: Union 18, Purdue Northwest 14. Fouled out: Nguidjol (U). Records: Union 6-0, Purdue Northwest 2-4.

Baha Mar Nassau Championship

AT NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS

(3rd Place)

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

VALPO (30-38)

Kithier 8, Taylor 5, Krikke 5, Gordon 7, Anderson 13, Young 7, DeAveiro 0, Edwards 23, Woodyard 0, Barrett 0. Totals – 24-53 8-12 68.

TULANE (33-31)

Totals – 20-54 19-24 64.

3-point field goals: Valpo 12-34 (Edwards 5, Anderson 3, Young 2, Taylor, Gordon); Tulane 5-19. Rebounds: Valpo 34 (Kithier 8, Anderson 8); Tulane 32. Assists: Valpo 13 (Kithier 5); Tulane 10. Steals: Valpo 5 (Edwards 3); Tulane 9. Team fouls: Valpo 16, Tulane 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Valparaiso 2-4, Tulane 2-4.

.

Tuesday's Late Results

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest 94, Olivet Nazarene 81

OLIVET NAZARENE (42-39)

Totals – 29-58 15-21 81.

IU NORTHWEST (46-48)

Tatum 16, Hernandez 9, Watkins 21, Johnson 21, Weston 9, Houston 3, Constandars 0, Crosby 2, Lynch 2, Peace 11, Washington 0. Totals – 35-67 11-13 94.

3-point field goals: ONU 8-18; IUN 13-32 (Tatum 4, Watkins 4, Johnson 2, Hernandez, Houston, Peace). Rebounds: ONU 37; IUN 31 (Johnson 7). Assists: ONU 22; IUN 26 (Tatum 7). Steals: ONU 3; IUN 10 (Johnson 2, Weston 2). Team fouls: ONU 14, IUN 21. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 5-3 (2-2 CCAC), Olivet Nazarene 7-2 (4-1).

Baha Mar Nassau Championship

AT NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS

(Semifinal)

Coastal Caroline 64, Valparaiso 61

COASTAL CAROLINA (26-38)

Totals – 27-70 6-12 64.

VALPARAISO (30-31)

Kithier 9, Taylor 15, Krikke 12, Gordon 0, Anderson 6, Barrett 0, DeAveiro 2, Edwards 13, Woodyard 3, Hedstrom 1. Totals – 23-57 6-9 61.

3-point field goals: CCU 4-19; Valpo 9-28 (Taylor 5, Edwards 3, Woodyard). Rebounds: CCU 42; Valpo 36 (Kithier 12). Assists: CCU 12; Valpo 10 (Kithier 3, Edwards 3). Steals: CCU 5; Valpo 5 (Kithier 2, Edwards 2). Team fouls: CCU 9, Valpo 10. Fouled out: None. Records: Coastal Carolina 2-1, Valparaiso 1-4.

