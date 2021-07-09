Chesterton grad Austin Peterson's junior year at UConn leads to focus on MLB Draft

“I kind of felt like all the stars were aligning, getting to come back home to Indiana and pitch what might be my last college game,” he said. “It was an emotional moment for me when I took the uniform off. The bond you have with your team is incredible and that’s something that I’m definitely going to miss a lot about college.”

All that after beginning the season outside the rotation.

“By the end of the season, I was starting on Sundays. (It helped) waiting until that last day and watching the other guys throw against the other team, being able to learn different points where I thought that team would struggle and listening to what my coaches wanted out of our pitchers,” he said.

Peterson stayed in Connecticut for about a month after the season to work out and recover from the season. He drove home to Chesterton on Wednesday. His coaches are talking to MLB teams.

“The way my coaches put it, a lot of the nerdier moneyball teams will like me more because I’m more of a numbers guy not a ‘Wow, this guys throws 100’ guy,” Peterson said. “I’ve got to find the right team, one that has a good system and can get me to the 95, 97 that everyone would want to see me at later on.”