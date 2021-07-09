Chesterton grad Austin Peterson's junior year at UConn leads to focus on MLB Draft

Austin Peterson turned a corner this year.
After leaving Chesterton, Peterson had to adapt to not overpowering hitters so easily. He throws hard, but his fastball is closer to the low 90s than it is to the high 90s, at the moment.
He added a changeup and a curveball and changed the way he approached pitching during his junior year at Connecticut.
“My coaches just wanted us to fill up the zone, throw three pitches for strikes. I was just like ‘I don’t even care if I’m throwing 95 right now. I’m just going to establish the zone, command the fastball well and keep them off balance.’ It sounds like a simple game plan, but a lot of guys try to go out there and overdo it,” Peterson said. “I think it’s just realizing the level of baseball you’re at. It’s helped me make that adjustment.”
He hopes the new mindset attracts the attention of Major League Baseball scouts and he hears his name during next week’s draft.
Peterson was named second team All Big East after posting a 7-1 record with a 2.58 ERA. He struck out 82 in over 81 innings, holding hitters to a .201 batting average. The Huskies were 12-2 in his starts, the last of which was in South Bend in the College World Series Regional against Michigan.
“I kind of felt like all the stars were aligning, getting to come back home to Indiana and pitch what might be my last college game,” he said. “It was an emotional moment for me when I took the uniform off. The bond you have with your team is incredible and that’s something that I’m definitely going to miss a lot about college.”
All that after beginning the season outside the rotation.
“By the end of the season, I was starting on Sundays. (It helped) waiting until that last day and watching the other guys throw against the other team, being able to learn different points where I thought that team would struggle and listening to what my coaches wanted out of our pitchers,” he said.
Peterson stayed in Connecticut for about a month after the season to work out and recover from the season. He drove home to Chesterton on Wednesday. His coaches are talking to MLB teams.
“The way my coaches put it, a lot of the nerdier moneyball teams will like me more because I’m more of a numbers guy not a ‘Wow, this guys throws 100’ guy,” Peterson said. “I’ve got to find the right team, one that has a good system and can get me to the 95, 97 that everyone would want to see me at later on.”
If he isn’t happy with his draft situation, he’ll return to the east coast for summer ball. He has two more years of college eligibility, if he wants them, and can earn a degree with another year of school.
“If I don't get the intriguing offer that I want, going back to UConn is still a good option for me,” Peterson said. “(My family and coaches and I) talked about what I feel like I deserve after this season, after what we went through with Covid and still having the record and ERA that I had. I feel like I deserve a little more but if I don’t get it, it’s fine. I can come back and increase my velocity and see what happens next year.”
Peterson started his college career at Purdue then spent a year at Wabash Valley Junior College before transferring to UConn. He said his unique path makes him appreciate what may happen next week more than many of the other players who could be picked.
Junior college baseball, in particular, gave him a glimpse of what the minor leagues may feel like, as he traveled around the country in small vans on a bare-bones budget.
“I wouldn’t mix up what I did at all,” Peterson said. “Getting that experience definitely helped me going forward. The journey I’ve had, it’s helped me feel like I’ve earned it.”