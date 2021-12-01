 Skip to main content
Chesterton grad Lucas Davison pulling heavy duty at Northwestern
REGION COLLEGIANS

Chesterton grad Lucas Davison pulling heavy duty at Northwestern

Lucas Davison has a familiar training partner in the Northwestern wrestling room.

He knows working out with his older brother, Andrew, is only going to make both Chesterton products better for the grind of the Big Ten Conference.

“We went at each other (at Chesterton) for years and then we spent a few years apart (in college) so it’s refreshing to be together,” Lucas said. “I think we both understand what a privilege it is to have a brother and training partner.”

Andrew Davison, a transfer from Michigan, is going to take over at 197 pounds at Northwestern. Lucas, who’s coming off Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors, is bumping up to heavyweight for the Wildcats.

The brothers are butting heads on the mat just like the old days.

“It’s funny, that brother element, sometimes you just want to fight and egg each other on, but then you think we’ve gotten to the point where we’re mature enough to know it’s not productive anymore,” Lucas said with a laugh. “We definitely know we have to avoid that since we’re not that young anymore.”

Lucas actually had a talk with former Hanover Central standout and NCAA champion Andrew Howe, an assistant coach at Northwestern, about the jump up a weight class to heavyweight.

“(Howe) basically said on the bus ride back from nationals, ‘I think it’s best for you at heavyweight, but ultimately I’m not going to push you one way or another,’” recalled Lucas. “I cut a lot of weight last year and it was tough on my body. I think it’s easier to be healthy when not cutting weight and provides overall health as well.

“I’m really feeling good and eating how I want, and all those things allow me to focus on wrestling instead of focusing on my weight cut. It’s nice to just focus on getting better at wrestling.”

Lucas was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 10 after going 4-0 at heavyweight with a combined winning margin of 30-7 at the Michigan State Open.

“It was an awesome honor,” Lucas said. “It was my first folkstyle tournament at heavyweight and nice to start off on a good note. I’m going to see some tough competition this season so it was good to get a feel at a new weight, sort of like testing the waters and gives me confidence moving forward.”

The Big Ten is arguably the nation’s toughest conference and there are nine heavyweight wrestlers in the league ranked in the top 20, including Davison at No. 16.

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, the defending national champ and Olympic gold medalist, is ranked No. 1 at heavyweight. He grew up in Portage before a move to Minnesota prior to high school.

“There’s no shortage of talent in the Big Ten and heavyweight is definitely stacked,” Lucas said. “I’m actually looking forward to wrestling Gable, that guy obviously has a target on his back, so it motivates me and pushes me a little harder in practice.”

Lucas is a business major and just applied for the master’s program at Northwestern’s prestigious Kellogg School of Management. He said he has three years of eligibility left on the mat and plans to fulfill it.

Andrew Davison was 18-8 during his time at Michigan and took third at 197 pounds at the recent Michigan State Open. Their father, Keith, was a Big Ten champ at Wisconsin and two-time NCAA All-American. Also on the Northwestern roster is freshman Evan Bates, another Chesterton product.

In other college wrestling news:

• Wartburg’s Damari Dancy (Portage) was the heavyweight champ at the Augsburg Open.

The Knights are No. 1 in the nation in the latest InterMat NCAA Division III poll.

Volleyball

Marian (34-1) advanced to the NAIA National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Knights were placed as the top team in Pool G, earning the No. 1 seed in their pool. Senior Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) is second on the team in both kills (312) and points (331 ½).

Crown Point's Morgan Chacon completes long journey from gruesome injury to return for Florida State

• Florida State’s Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) was named All-SEC Second Team for the second straight year.

The redshirt junior leads the Seminoles (19-9) with 2.67 kills per set and owns eight double-doubles. Chacon has 13 matches with 10 or more kills, including a season-best 15 kills against NC State. She is also second on the team in both digs and kills.

Football

Bowling Green’s Nate Needham (Chesterton) was named the MAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week.

Chesterton grad Nate Needham performing among nation's best kickers for Bowling Green

The senior hit 4-of-5 field goals in a 21-10 victory over Ohio. He finished the season 19 of 20 on field goal attempts, including 12 of 13 on 40-plus yards. Needham is currently No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate at 95%.

• Marian lost 25-20 Saturday to host and No. 4 Northwestern (Iowa) in the NAIA FCS Quarterfinals.

Zach Bundalo (Lake Central) threw for 167 yards as the Knights (9-3) had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Tyler Bukur (Valparaiso) had two sacks and five tackles, while T.Y. Thomas (Andrean) had three tackles.

• North Central (Illinois) advanced to the national quarterfinals in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Jordan Kraft (Hobart) and Jahmar Daniel (Marian Catholic) are on the roster for the Cardinals (11-0), who host Rensselaer Polytechnic (11-1) on Saturday.

• Wheaton College lost 30-28 to Central Iowa on Saturday in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Dallas McRae (Crown Point native) had seven tackles and three sacks for Wheaton (10-2). McRae was the 2019 D3football.com Defensive Player of the Year.

McRae was recently named the Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year by the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). It was McRae’s third all-conference selection.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

