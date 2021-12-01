Chesterton grad Lucas Davison pulling heavy duty at Northwestern

“(Howe) basically said on the bus ride back from nationals, ‘I think it’s best for you at heavyweight, but ultimately I’m not going to push you one way or another,’” recalled Lucas. “I cut a lot of weight last year and it was tough on my body. I think it’s easier to be healthy when not cutting weight and provides overall health as well.

“I’m really feeling good and eating how I want, and all those things allow me to focus on wrestling instead of focusing on my weight cut. It’s nice to just focus on getting better at wrestling.”

Lucas was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 10 after going 4-0 at heavyweight with a combined winning margin of 30-7 at the Michigan State Open.

“It was an awesome honor,” Lucas said. “It was my first folkstyle tournament at heavyweight and nice to start off on a good note. I’m going to see some tough competition this season so it was good to get a feel at a new weight, sort of like testing the waters and gives me confidence moving forward.”

The Big Ten is arguably the nation’s toughest conference and there are nine heavyweight wrestlers in the league ranked in the top 20, including Davison at No. 16.