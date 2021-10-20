Chesterton grad Nate Needham performing among nation's best kickers for Bowling Green

Needham has enjoyed his fair share of successful kicks on the road as well. He’s played at Oregon, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Minnesota during his career at Bowling Green.

He hit 42- and 52-yarders against Tennessee on Sept. 2, and he nailed both his extra points in a 14-10 upset win at Minnesota on Sept. 25.

“I love being the enemy on the road,” Needham said. “I get yelled at and still think it’s so cool. It gives you such an adrenaline rush. It’s really been the experience of a lifetime for me. I take it all in at away games. I remember fans were yelling stuff at me at Tennessee, but I just blocked it out. I still remember kicking at Oregon and I think it was a 38-yarder and I could feel the field vibrating from the crowd. It was crazy. I think doing this for so long I’ve gotten used to that kind of stuff.”

Needham was just named the MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting a career-best four field goals (23, 49, 42, 42) in whipping winds against Northern Illinois last Saturday. His 13 made field goals in a row rank sixth in the nation among active streaks. He’s No. 1 in the nation in field goals and also leads with nine field goals from 40-yards plus.