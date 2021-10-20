Chesterton grad Nate Needham performing among nation's best kickers for Bowling Green

Chesterton grad Nate Needham didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but he’s definitely full of confidence.
The Bowling Green kicker is locked in this season.
“My mentality has been to really swing for the fences and if I mess up, I mess up,” Needham said. “It’s really been about me trusting the process and all the work I’ve put in, especially this past summer. (Head coach) Scot Loeffler has put me in positions — really game-like scenarios — and just told me to go for it.
“I was probably 90-95 percent (accurate) in camp this past summer, even from back from like 55 (yards). I really just feel like I’ve got nothing to lose.”
Needham did lose last season because of COVID-19 and contemplated hanging up his cleats, but talked to his family and decided to take the additional year of eligibility to come back for one last hurrah.
It’s been memorable, to say the least.
Needham is a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals this season, including 9-for-9 from 40-49 yards and 2-for-2 from 50 and over.
“I just have this mindset: I can control me and take it one kick at a time,” Needham said. “It’s trusting the process and believing in myself and all the hard work I’ve put in. We have a new special teams coordinator (Bob Ligashesky) and he has like 15 years experience in the NFL. He trusts me, he listens to me, and he pushes me.”
Needham has enjoyed his fair share of successful kicks on the road as well. He’s played at Oregon, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Minnesota during his career at Bowling Green.
He hit 42- and 52-yarders against Tennessee on Sept. 2, and he nailed both his extra points in a 14-10 upset win at Minnesota on Sept. 25.
“I love being the enemy on the road,” Needham said. “I get yelled at and still think it’s so cool. It gives you such an adrenaline rush. It’s really been the experience of a lifetime for me. I take it all in at away games. I remember fans were yelling stuff at me at Tennessee, but I just blocked it out. I still remember kicking at Oregon and I think it was a 38-yarder and I could feel the field vibrating from the crowd. It was crazy. I think doing this for so long I’ve gotten used to that kind of stuff.”
Needham was just named the MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting a career-best four field goals (23, 49, 42, 42) in whipping winds against Northern Illinois last Saturday. His 13 made field goals in a row rank sixth in the nation among active streaks. He’s No. 1 in the nation in field goals and also leads with nine field goals from 40-yards plus.
Needham graduated in May with a degree in aviation management. With a COVID down year, he picked up a passion for medical sales and hopes to follow that career path once his career ends. He actually used to room with wide receiver Scotty Miller (Tampa Bay) and quarterback James Morgan (Carolina) and says he has hopes of landing an NFL tryout.
“I have to be honest — I’m very fortunate to be where I’m at,” Needham said. “It’s really about taking it one step at a time and if I get a shot at a camp, I’ll give it my all.”
Needham, who hit three field goals including a 52-yarder to beat Valparaiso in the 2015 sectional, started out at Youngstown State as a punter. He was on the roster when the team lost in the 2017 FCS championship to James Madison. He was recruited to YSU as a punter, but wanted to kick. With an All-American kicker ahead of him, Needham decided to transfer. He spent a season at Erie Community College in Buffalo. He had offers from Fresno State and Bowling Green and decided to take the closer school so his family could watch him play. Needham said his parents, Tom and Cindy, and sister, Nicole, are regulars at the games and even attended the upset at Minnesota.
“Last year with COVID it really helped my body rest and recharge,” Needham said. “It helped me both physically and mentally. My family was so supportive about me coming back. I really wasn’t sure if I was going to, but my family knew it was an awesome opportunity and why not go for it.
“It’s definitely paying off.”
In other college football news,
- New Mexico Highland’s quarterback Ramone Atkins (Merrillville) threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Western Colorado.
- Kody Wilkerson (Chesterton) is first on Franklin in tackles (32), solos (25) and tackles per game (seven), and has one forced fumble.
- St. Francis (Fort Wayne) linebacker River Walsh (Andrean) had a game-high 11 tackles in a loss to Marian.
Men’s Golf
Trine’s Mark Civanich (Valparaiso) was named first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA).
The sophomore carded the lowest score at the Fall Final with a second-round 69. Civanich was the individual medalist at the MIAA Championship event with a 148 (79-69).
Women’s Cross Country
Annalise James (Lowell) was second overall for Western Michigan with a personal-best 22:47.1, a new career best in a 6K race, at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria. It was James’ second personal-best performance this season as she did the same in a 5K on Oct. 1.
Women's Volleyball
Florida State’s Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) had 12 kills, nine digs and one assist in a 3-1 loss to No. 4 Pitt on Oct. 17.
